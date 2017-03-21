West Seattle, Washington

21 Tuesday

March 21, 2017 7:24 am
(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:24 AM: Good morning! An earlier crash on the West Seattle Bridge has cleared to the shoulder, per SDOT, but the backup remains, so it’s slow going.

Also, you may see SFD vehicles headed eastbound on the bridge, being dispatched to a fire call at the VA Hospital complex on Beacon Hill.

DELRIDGE RAPIDRIDE: Again this morning, through 9 am, SDOT reps are scheduled to be at bus stops along Delridge Way to talk with people about the planning process under way for converting Route 120 to RapidRide H Line.

WEDNESDAY NOTE: Tomorrow, Seattle Public Schools get out 2 hours early.

8:12 AM: The aforementioned Beacon Hill fire call is closed.

2 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch"

  • Katie March 21, 2017 (8:43 am)
    I’m surprised to not see any comments.  I guess we’ve all come to expect this horrendous traffic.  25 min to get from Morgan junction to the bridge.  Will take an hour to get to SODO.

  • smittytheclown March 21, 2017 (8:52 am)
    And, it’s only going to get worse.  I can’t believe that more people don’t see metro zipping by them every morning and at least contemplate a commute change.  

    At 6:40 this morning the exit to 99NB was backed up to the top of the bridge.

