TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:24 AM: Good morning! An earlier crash on the West Seattle Bridge has cleared to the shoulder, per SDOT, but the backup remains, so it’s slow going.

Also, you may see SFD vehicles headed eastbound on the bridge, being dispatched to a fire call at the VA Hospital complex on Beacon Hill.

DELRIDGE RAPIDRIDE: Again this morning, through 9 am, SDOT reps are scheduled to be at bus stops along Delridge Way to talk with people about the planning process under way for converting Route 120 to RapidRide H Line.

WEDNESDAY NOTE: Tomorrow, Seattle Public Schools get out 2 hours early.

8:12 AM: The aforementioned Beacon Hill fire call is closed.