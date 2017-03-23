West Seattle, Washington

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday updates

March 23, 2017 7:18 am
(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:18 AM: Good morning. No incidents so far reported in, or on the outbound routes from, West Seattle.

DELRIDGE RAPIDRIDE DECISIONMAKING: Two ways to hear about and comment on proposed options for converting Metro Route 120 to Delridge RapidRide H Line – SDOT reps will be out at bus stops along Delridge 4:30-6:30 pm today, and then at 6:30 pm, a project spokesperson is on the agenda at the West Seattle Transportation Coalition meeting at Neighborhood House’s High Point Center (6400 Sylvan Way SW).

7:35 AM: From the scanner, “piece of wood in the roadway” on the eastbound bridge. Didn’t catch where, but police are being sent to handle it.

7:41 AM: Metro just sent a text alert that what was supposed to be the 7:10 am Route 37 to downtown was running half an hour late. And here’s the tweet:

8:09 AM: If you drive surface Alaskan Way, we’re hearing scanner discussion of a “two-mile” backup of semitrucks.

8:26 AM: Police report over the air that the trucks “are starting to move.”

  • newnative March 23, 2017 (8:16 am)
    Interesting about the “piece of wood on roadway” on the bridge because on the webcam, there is a truck with an overload of what looks like scrap wood protruding out the top of its trailer/bed.  

