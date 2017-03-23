TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday updates

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:18 AM: Good morning. No incidents so far reported in, or on the outbound routes from, West Seattle.

DELRIDGE RAPIDRIDE DECISIONMAKING: Two ways to hear about and comment on proposed options for converting Metro Route 120 to Delridge RapidRide H Line – SDOT reps will be out at bus stops along Delridge 4:30-6:30 pm today, and then at 6:30 pm, a project spokesperson is on the agenda at the West Seattle Transportation Coalition meeting at Neighborhood House’s High Point Center (6400 Sylvan Way SW).

7:35 AM: From the scanner, “piece of wood in the roadway” on the eastbound bridge. Didn’t catch where, but police are being sent to handle it.

7:41 AM: Metro just sent a text alert that what was supposed to be the 7:10 am Route 37 to downtown was running half an hour late. And here’s the tweet:

Transit Alert – The last Route 37 to downtown Seattle due to leave SW Oregon St & 35 Av SW at 7:10 AM will operate about :30 late. — King County Metro (@kcmetrobus) March 23, 2017

8:09 AM: If you drive surface Alaskan Way, we’re hearing scanner discussion of a “two-mile” backup of semitrucks.

8:26 AM: Police report over the air that the trucks “are starting to move.”