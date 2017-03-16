TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday on the move

West Seattle, Washington

March 16, 2017 6:57 am
6:57 AM: Will this morning’s commute be any better than the past two days? The next few hours will tell. No current incidents in, or on the major routes from, West Seattle. No view of the high bridge right now, though, as neither of SDOT’s cameras are working.

FAUNTLEROY BOULEVARD WALKING TOUR: If you’re on the peninsula at midday today and interested in the Fauntleroy Boulevard project, the first of two walking tours is set for noon-1:30 pm today, starting outside LA Fitness at 39th/Alaska/Fauntleroy.

  • newnative March 16, 2017 (7:07 am)
    Took the early 56 at 6:37, which was 7 minutes late but no traffic and we got to downtown before 7. 

  • West Seattle since 1979 March 16, 2017 (9:09 am)
    I took the 21 local at about 7:20 or so.  It was late, but the commute was a lot better, and there wasn’t even the lineup of cars in the bus lane on Avalon.

  • Neighbor March 16, 2017 (9:52 am)
    #55 bus that was full left the junction at 7:50am turned south on Fauntleroy and finally stopped around Findlay. Driver could not tell us that another bus was coming for us. 

