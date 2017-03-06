West Seattle, Washington

7:42 AM: The trouble this morning has all been outside the city so far. But as we write this, a Seattle Fire medical-aid response is headed for 28th SW/SW Roxbury, so be careful through that area.

7:57 AM: Trouble on I-5 northbound downtown – a big “heavy rescue” response at Mercer. WSDOT says it’s in the left lanes. Per scanner, it’s a car on its side.

8:05 AM: Now another West Seattle incident – crash at 16th SW/SW Myrtle.

8:31 AM The NB I-5 incident is reported to be blocking all but one lane.

9:04 AM: More lanes have opened, and SFD has just cleared the crash scene. But the I-5 NB backup has stretched south of the West Seattle Bridge.

3 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Monday watch"

  • CAM March 6, 2017 (2:40 pm)
    Just a heads up. There is a gas leak at 4th and Yesler which has shut down multiple streets in the area and evacuated buildings. 

    • WSB March 6, 2017 (2:41 pm)
      Thank you. We’ve tweeted about that and I’m likely putting up a separate item here shortly because it doesn’t sound like this is going to be over too quickly – four-inch gas main and it’s described as “partly buried.” – TR

      • WSB March 6, 2017 (2:43 pm)
        … or maybe it will be sooner rather than later. Per scanner, “leak has been stopped.”

