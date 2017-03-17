West Seattle, Washington

17 Friday

45℉

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday watch, and more

March 17, 2017 7:48 am
1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:42 AM: SDOT reports a stall on the Delridge onramp to the eastbound West Seattle Bridge.

WEEKEND NOTE: The Sounders FC home opener is 4 pm Sunday at The CLink (if you’re going, consider the special matchday shuttle offered by The Westy [WSB sponsor]).

HARBOR/SPOKANE/AVALON PROJECT FEEDBACK: If you missed this story on WSB Thursday – planning is officially under way for this Neighborhood Street Fund project, and SDOT is asking for feedback on the “early concept.”

1 Reply to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday watch, and more"

  • LB March 17, 2017 (8:43 am)
    Reply

    Slight downsizing on the Fantleroy/Vashon/Southworth route:

    Friday, March 17, 2017 04:16 AM


    Faunt/VA/SW-The 87 car Tillikum replaced the 90 car Sealth. 3/07
    On Friday, March 17, the 87 car M/V Tillikum replaced the 90 car M/V Sealth. The temporary downsize is needed in order to maintain a full sailing schedule while the M/V Kaleetan is out of service for scheduled maintenance. We apologize for the inconvenience.

