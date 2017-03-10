West Seattle, Washington

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday morning watch

March 10, 2017 6:21 am
3 COMMENTS
6:21 AM: Still windy but nothing like a few hours ago. The National Weather Service says it’ll calm down by mid-morning.

As for the traffic, no incidents reported in/from West Seattle so far.

Weekend alerts: Eastbound I-90 lane closures this weekend … St. Patrick’s Day Parade (Saturday) and St. Patrick’s Day Dash (Sunday) downtown this weekend … Daylight Saving Time arrives at 2 am Sunday, when we’ll “spring forward” an hour.

8:48 AM: A three-unit medical response is headed to California/Hanford. We’re on the way to find out what happened.

9:06 AM: Police and fire all cleared the scene before our crew arrived, so obviously not major; we’re still trying to find out what the original call was, just for the record.

9:23 AM: Turns out it was a pedestrian hit by a driver, but no serious injuries. Separate story to come.

3 Replies to "TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday morning watch"

  • Dave March 10, 2017 (9:03 am)
    I heard a lot of sirens but then again I hear a lot all day anyway..

    • WSB March 10, 2017 (9:06 am)
      They sent three units (Med 6) but have already dismissed them all, and the brief closure of northbound California was just lifted. So whatever it was wasn’t as big as feared; hoping there’s an officer left in the area when we get there to ask what it was.

  • bus rider March 10, 2017 (5:57 pm)
    Stalled bus, the 120, at the crest of the WS Bridge at 5:10 this afternoon. Passengers were switching buses.

