West Seattle, Washington

28 Tuesday

TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck on its side on 4th Avenue offramp from West Seattle Bridge

March 27, 2017 4:06 pm
4:06 PM: That’s an SDOT-camera image of a semi-truck that’s gone onto its side on the 4th Avenue offramp from the eastbound West Seattle Bridge – so if you’re headed that way, you won’t be able to use that ramp for a while. To check the status, use the live-video feature at the lower right of the SDOT “travelers’ map” – choose Greater Duwamish on the pulldown, and then the 4th Avenue S./Spokane St. Viaduct camera, which is currently pointed at the scene.

4:59 PM: Camera shows a tow truck is now on the scene, though the truck has not yet been righted.

5:55 PM: Two tow trucks are there working on it, per the webcam view.

7:52 PM: Four hours and not upright yet – ramp still closed.

4 Replies to "TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck on its side on 4th Avenue offramp from West Seattle Bridge"

  • Just Wondering March 27, 2017 (5:17 pm)
    I’m having memories of the fish truck that overturned near Century Link Stadium!

  • KD March 27, 2017 (5:23 pm)
    3 ‘topples’ in one week! (so far… )

    West Seattle wins again!!

  • Dave March 27, 2017 (7:18 pm)
    7:15 and still closed. Going on 3 plus hours. 

  • KT March 27, 2017 (7:29 pm)
    Guessing someone forgot what the speed limit was.  

