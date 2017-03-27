TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck on its side on 4th Avenue offramp from West Seattle Bridge

4:06 PM: That’s an SDOT-camera image of a semi-truck that’s gone onto its side on the 4th Avenue offramp from the eastbound West Seattle Bridge – so if you’re headed that way, you won’t be able to use that ramp for a while. To check the status, use the live-video feature at the lower right of the SDOT “travelers’ map” – choose Greater Duwamish on the pulldown, and then the 4th Avenue S./Spokane St. Viaduct camera, which is currently pointed at the scene.

4:59 PM: Camera shows a tow truck is now on the scene, though the truck has not yet been righted.

5:55 PM: Two tow trucks are there working on it, per the webcam view.

7:52 PM: Four hours and not upright yet – ramp still closed.