TRAFFIC ALERT: Hole repair on 35th SW

March 29, 2017 12:27 pm
Thanks for the tips – first police were out, and now SDOT is at the scene of a worse-than-usual pothole, rut, whatever you want to call it, on 35th SW north of SW Webster [map].

We have been working on a deeper look at the state of 35th SW, not just from firsthand observation, as we travel along it multiple times daily, but because of many reader inquiries. So stand by for the newest information on that; in the meantime, when there is an emergency hazard like this, call 206-684-ROAD (or 911). Pothole reports otherwise can be made (if you don’t use the Find It, Fix It app) via this web form, and you can check here to see if the one you’re reporting is already on the map.

  • DK March 29, 2017 (12:52 pm)
    It was called into Metro this morning. They’ve got a bit more pull. You’re welcome – the driver.

  • momosmom March 29, 2017 (12:57 pm)
    Geez I wish they’d fix the 2 maybe 3 that is in the right hand lane eastbound Roxbury just past the what you are currently going speed limit sign! I try and stay in the “slow lane” because most people think they’re Speed Racer in the mornings going to work so it is very hard to dodge those potholes.

      

  • ktrapp March 29, 2017 (12:59 pm)
    That section of 35th has gotten REALLY bad after the winter storms this year.  You practically have to act like you’re doing a slalom to avoid all the potholes. 

