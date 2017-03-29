TRAFFIC ALERT: Hole repair on 35th SW

Thanks for the tips – first police were out, and now SDOT is at the scene of a worse-than-usual pothole, rut, whatever you want to call it, on 35th SW north of SW Webster [map].

We have been working on a deeper look at the state of 35th SW, not just from firsthand observation, as we travel along it multiple times daily, but because of many reader inquiries. So stand by for the newest information on that; in the meantime, when there is an emergency hazard like this, call 206-684-ROAD (or 911). Pothole reports otherwise can be made (if you don’t use the Find It, Fix It app) via this web form, and you can check here to see if the one you’re reporting is already on the map.