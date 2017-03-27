STYLE ’17: Got your ticket? Northwest Hope and Healing benefit fashion show April 6th

Just a week and a half until West Seattleite-founded-and-led Northwest Hope and Healing stages its annual fun fashion show to raise money to help cancer patients! NWHH executive director Kristina Dahl explains STYLE ’17, coming up April 6th:

NW Hope and Healing was founded by a West Seattle resident, Christine Smith, after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000 and learned that many low-income women in treatment go without meeting their basic needs during treatment, and she decided to start NW Hope & Healing to help out. We give grants of up to $500 per patient to women currently in treatment for breast or gynecologic cancer at Swedish Cancer Institute. The need for our grants rises every year, and we strive to help more women in 2017 than ever before. The most frequently requested grant is for utilities payments: all too often, women need to make horrific decisions about whether to pay their utilities or purchase medicine for treatment, and NWHH is here to help.

The fashion show is our biggest fundraiser of the year, and we count on it to raise the funds to help the women that we serve. The show is high-energy and a great night out, and this year we’re excited to announce that we have a beautiful new Belltown venue, Block41. This year for the first time we’re also hosting a VIP reception for our VIP ticket holders, with food, drink, and entertainment – it’s a can’t-miss party! The show itself is beautiful and inspirational: all of our models are breast or gynecologic cancer survivors, some of whom are still in treatment. The fashions are provided by local boutiques, including West Seattle’s own Carmilia’s and Coastal.