SPORTS: West Seattle High School’s Nate Pryor to play in All-State All-Star Game, receive Player of the Year award



(WSHS #1 Nate Pryor at center of WSB February 2017 photo)

The season’s not quite over yet for West Seattle High School senior Nate Pryor, who led the team to their third-place finish in the state 3A basketball championships: As we reported last month, he’s on the All-State 3A team as 3A Player of the Year, and WSHS head coach Keffrey Fazio says Pryor will receive his award while playing in the All-State Senior All-Star Games this Saturday (March 18th). The games are presented by the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association at Mountlake Terrace High School, where Pryor and the 3A All-Stars will play the 4A All-Stars at 6 pm Saturday.