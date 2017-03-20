SPORTS: Another baseball win for Chief Sealth International High School

Chief Sealth International High School‘s varsity baseball team is 4-1 on the season so far after another win this afternoon – 5-3 over visiting Franklin HS. The Seahawks outhit the Quakers 11-2. Pitcher Albert Roque got the win, with three strikeouts in four innings. Hitting star of the day was Evan Moe, going 3-4 with a double and triple, scoring two runs. Next up for Sealth, a road game at Ingraham, 4 pm Wednesday. (Their full season schedule is here.)