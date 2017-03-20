West Seattle, Washington

SPORTS: Another baseball win for Chief Sealth International High School

March 20, 2017 11:39 pm
Chief Sealth International High School‘s varsity baseball team is 4-1 on the season so far after another win this afternoon – 5-3 over visiting Franklin HS. The Seahawks outhit the Quakers 11-2. Pitcher Albert Roque got the win, with three strikeouts in four innings. Hitting star of the day was Evan Moe, going 3-4 with a double and triple, scoring two runs. Next up for Sealth, a road game at Ingraham, 4 pm Wednesday. (Their full season schedule is here.)

  • CrewJones March 21, 2017 (2:42 am)
    It’s nice to hear that Chief Sealth baseball are winning some games. S—! When I went there from 94/95-97/98 we won 2 games total during my 4 years. That’s sad!!!  

