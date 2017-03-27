Speaking of restaurants … ‘South’ wins Dick’s Drive-In poll

In case you have friends to the south who need a cool place to care for their canine(s) ... WSB sponsor Camp Crockett is opening a second location in Burien. ... See MoreSee Less

Good Morning Camper Moms and Dads, Camp Crockett is very excited to announce that we will be opening a second location in Burien. We purchased an awesome property that used to be the Highline swim club. The swimming pool was filled in and provides an incredible fully secure 6000 sqft outdoor area. There is also a 500 sqft indoor/outdoor area for the hounds to nap and play. We don't have a set date for opening but hopefully it will be in early to mid May. The address is 626 SW 154th St Burien, WA. Feel free to drive by or check it out on Google maps. The satellite view will give you a rough idea of the space. Thank you for everyone's supports, Joe and Vanessa

