Speaking of restaurants … ‘South’ wins Dick’s Drive-In poll

March 27, 2017 1:00 pm
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle restaurants

So busy with other news this morning, we forgot to check in on the midmorning announcement from Dick’s Drive-Ins about their South vs. East new-location poll, until Matt mentioned it on Twitter. The winner … South, potentially including West Seattle. Now they’re taking suggestions for specific locations … but given the criteria, might be hard to find a spot in West Seattle:

Anyone who would like to share a specific location in the South region should e-mail newlocation@ddir.com. Dick’s Drive-In is interested in purchasing a parcel that is approximately one acre in size, close to high schools, colleges, nightlife and busy highways.

Dick’s says it received 177,645 votes plus 4,000+ e-mails “suggesting everything from a city preference to a specific address.”

6 Replies to "Speaking of restaurants ... 'South' wins Dick's Drive-In poll"

  • Eddie March 27, 2017 (1:05 pm)
    I hear the “Whole Foods” Site at Alaska and Fauntleroy is available and has lots of parking.

    • Swede. March 27, 2017 (1:14 pm)
      Hahaha! 

      That was my first thought also! 

  • Nunya March 27, 2017 (1:27 pm)
    Please don’t come to WS, we like it here. 

  • Chas Redmond March 27, 2017 (1:47 pm)
    I believe Westwood Village, which has room for many more tenants, fits the criteria Dick’s has laid out.

  • RoseB March 27, 2017 (1:53 pm)
    the location where Charleston Street Cafe used to be would have been perfect for a Dicks…..too late now. 

  • J March 27, 2017 (2:18 pm)
    I hope they consider Westwood Village! Lots of space there 

