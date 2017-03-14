SOUNDERS FANS! Take The Westy’s special shuttle on matchday



(Photo courtesy The Westy)

Going to the Sounders FC match on Sunday (March 19th)? The Westy Sports and Spirits (WSB sponsor) is bringing back the Westside Sounders Shuttle, starting with Sunday’s home opener vs. NY. Here’s the announcement that shuttle tickets are on sale now at The Westy:

Since this is the Opening Ceremony coming off the Seattle Sounders FC MLS Championship, the shuttle will be departing 90 minutes (all other games, 60 minutes) before the scheduled game time.

Dates currently available for purchase: 3/19, 4/8, 4/29, 5/6, 5/20

Tickets are $25 each and include:

-Round-Trip transportation from The Westy

-One Beer/Wine/Well Cocktail

-20% off at The Westy on your Shuttle Game Day

-Plus other Bonus items

Pre-buy tickets for 4 Dates and save $20 – making it $20 per ticket.

Shuttle will operate for Sounder Weekend Home Games. Shuttle is all ages; however, the full benefit of the ticket package and The Westy are still 21+.