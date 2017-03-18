SOCCER: Tryout time for Highline Premier FC

Soccer player(s) in the house? Highline Premier FC (WSB sponsor) has just set its next round of tryout dates, all at Walt Hundley Playfield in West Seattle:

Highline Premier FC is excited to announce upcoming tryout dates. Boys and girls born in 2009 try out on March 28 and 29. Tryouts for other ages are in April and May. HPFC provides the highest possible level of soccer development training to qualified youth players. Do not miss the opportunity for your player to take their skills to the next level and train with the best! Birth year 2009 (boys & girls)

March 28 and 29 @ Walt Hundley, 6-7:30 Birth year 2008 (boys & girls)

April 18 and 20 @ Walt Hundley, 6-7:30 Birth year 2007-2006 (boys & girls)

April 25 & 26 and 28 @ Walt Hundley

Girls: 5:45-7:15 p

Boys: 7:15-8:45 p Birth year 2005-2003 (boys & girls)

May 2, 3, 5 @ Walt Hundley

Girls: 5:45-7:15 p

Boys: 7:15-8:45 p High School Girls birth year 2002 -1999

May 9, 10, & 13 at Walt Hundley, 6-7:30 p

Walt Hundley Playfields are at 3200 SW Myrtle. Register for tryouts, and find more information, by going to this page on the Highline Premier FC website.