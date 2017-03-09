West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: SFD response for reported natural-gas leaks in Upper Alki, Beach Drive areas

March 9, 2017 11:18 am
FIRST REPORT, 11:18 AM: You’ll want to avoid Bonair Drive SW between Alki and North Admiral for a while. Seattle Fire crews are in the 2100 block of Bonair [map] checking out a possible natural-gas leak. So far, per scanner, firefighters are saying it does not appear to be a major gas line and they’re not evacuating anyone, but they are calling for Puget Sound Energy.

11:21 AM: Another one reported now, with two SFD units redirected and PSE notified – this time in the 4200 block of Chilberg [map], north of Me-Kwa-Mooks Park.

  • sam-c March 9, 2017 (11:21 am)
    looking at the 911 log, there’s another one on Chilberg SW. what a strange coincidence.  Not super close to the first one.

    • WSB March 9, 2017 (11:24 am)
      Already added, but thank you!

