UPDATE: SFD response for reported natural-gas leaks in Upper Alki, Beach Drive areas

FIRST REPORT, 11:18 AM: You’ll want to avoid Bonair Drive SW between Alki and North Admiral for a while. Seattle Fire crews are in the 2100 block of Bonair [map] checking out a possible natural-gas leak. So far, per scanner, firefighters are saying it does not appear to be a major gas line and they’re not evacuating anyone, but they are calling for Puget Sound Energy.

11:21 AM: Another one reported now, with two SFD units redirected and PSE notified – this time in the 4200 block of Chilberg [map], north of Me-Kwa-Mooks Park.