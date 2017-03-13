West Seattle, Washington

Seen off West Seattle: USS Nimitz, northbound

March 13, 2017 9:00 am
Thanks to Guy Smith for the photo, and to everyone else who texted/e-mailed – the aircraft carrier headed northbound this murky morning was the USS Nimitz (CVN 68). We’ve seen it relatively often in recent months, on a variety of semi-short trips following its big overhaul that wrapped up in Bremerton last year. No word yet what today’s departure is about.

P.S. In case you missed it – the aircraft carrier that went by on Saturday won’t be coming back – the USS Independence is on its way to a Texas scrapyard. As of late last night, the Independence and tow boat Dino Chouest were well out in the open Pacific, off Grays Harbor.

  • JB March 13, 2017 (8:14 pm)
    Big overhaul last year and off to the scrapyard this year???

    • WSB March 13, 2017 (8:23 pm)
      No, see the last line. Different carriers. Nimitz passed by today. Independence passed by Saturday, on its voyage to the scrapyard.

