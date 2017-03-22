West Seattle, Washington

March 22, 2017

UPDATE: Seattle Fire response in Admiral District

March 22, 2017 7:28 am
(Update: WSB photo, substituted for originally published reader photo – thank you!)

7:28 AM: As first mentioned in our traffic report, Seattle Fire has sent a “full response” to an apartment building at 2331 42nd SW. Units arriving are NOT finding a fire, so far.

7:30 AM: Via scanner, firefighters report this was a “dryer fire” and it’s out. They’re dismissing most of the responding units.

7:42 AM: “Small dryer fire” confirmed by our crew after arrival, just as more firefighters were leaving. This was in the apartment building over the Admiral District Bartell Drugs. No injuries reported.

3 Replies to "UPDATE: Seattle Fire response in Admiral District"

  • newnative March 22, 2017 (8:29 am)
    omg, I live there!  What floor was it?  

    • WSB March 22, 2017 (8:57 am)
      Don’t know, sorry

  • Franci March 22, 2017 (9:30 am)
    So glad it was small and easily managed!  I saw a 4 or 5  of responding vehicles headed west on the bridge as I was headed into work, and was a bit concerned.  

