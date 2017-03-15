Scouting for Food 2017: Troop 284 picking up donations Saturday

Depending on where you are in West Seattle, you can donate to a food drive this Saturday without leaving your residence. Boy Scout Troop 284 is “Scouting for Food” again on Saturday, and you might have received one of their door-hangers. Here’s an update from troop parent Dwight Gilmore:

If you live on 30th SW through 34th SW, between SW Myrtle St. & SW Thistle St., Boy Scout Troop 284 (based at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church) would like you to know that for our Scouting for Food effort this year, we will be picking up donations for the West Seattle Food Bank this Saturday morning (March 18th).

If you live within the above-mentioned grid and would like to contribute, please leave your donations outside your front door by 8:00 am. In the unlikely event that we miss your donation (if it hasn’t been picked up by about 2 PM this Saturday), you can email me at scouting4food284@gmail.com, and I’ll see that it gets picked up by Sunday evening.

The most needed items are:

Canned meat

Canned beans

Peanut butter

Canned fruit

Canned vegetables

Spaghetti sauce

Pasta/rice

Breakfast cereal

Oatmeal

Baby food/formula

Shampoo/soap

Feminine products

Thank you in advance for helping those in need in our community!