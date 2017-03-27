West Seattle, Washington

29 Wednesday

48℉

SCAM ALERT: Fake ‘City Light’ callers at it again

March 27, 2017 2:31 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | Utilities | West Seattle news

Thanks to Lisa at CAPERS in The Junction for the heads-up after getting a scam call:

I just had someone call saying they were from Seattle City Light and that if I didn’t pay my bill in 20 minutes they would shut off my service. They also asked for a credit card to satisfy the bill.

She didn’t fall for it because she knew that’s NOT how City Light works – this is a phone scam that’s been going on for years, but it’s worth another reminder, since they’re obviously still getting some victims, or else they wouldn’t keep trying. Here’s the City Light webpage dedicated to stopping the scammers – with this advice:

If you suspect a scam attack or have questions regarding your bill, call our Customer Care Center at 206.684.3000 as well as the Seattle Police Department at 206.625.5011.

Share This

3 Replies to "SCAM ALERT: Fake 'City Light' callers at it again"

  • Wilma March 27, 2017 (2:45 pm)
    Reply

    They called my business last week too. We’ve received many of these calls the past few years and tried reporting it to the police but they said there was nothing they could do. The dead give away it was a fake this time was that they said they were from “Seattle City and Light”. I just laughed at them and told them I knew it was a scam and hung up.

  • Paul Binder March 27, 2017 (3:18 pm)
    Reply

    I get one of these calls weekly, and its about utilities or credit card payments.  So irritating.

  • TheKing March 28, 2017 (11:00 pm)
    Reply

    There is a Wells Fargo scam calling also, they will tell you to call a 1-800 number which if you look up online is tied to scams 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann