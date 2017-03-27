SCAM ALERT: Fake ‘City Light’ callers at it again

Thanks to Lisa at CAPERS in The Junction for the heads-up after getting a scam call:

I just had someone call saying they were from Seattle City Light and that if I didn’t pay my bill in 20 minutes they would shut off my service. They also asked for a credit card to satisfy the bill.

She didn’t fall for it because she knew that’s NOT how City Light works – this is a phone scam that’s been going on for years, but it’s worth another reminder, since they’re obviously still getting some victims, or else they wouldn’t keep trying. Here’s the City Light webpage dedicated to stopping the scammers – with this advice: