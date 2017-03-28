Remembering Peggy A. Cook, 1924-2017

Family and friends are remembering Peggy Cook, 92. Here’s the tribute they’re sharing with the community:

Peggy A. Cook, 12/24/1924 – 03/08/2017

A true friend to everyone and anyone she met.

An adventurist at heart: through person to person interaction, reading accounts of people’s lives or history, and living in communion with nature. A poet, Woman in the Trades (construction), Rosie the Riveter, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother … great, great grandmother!

Peggy endured many a challenge in her life, yet always emphasized the good through it all, and held herself accountable for her actions.

She had a positive effect on everyone, and if you believe in “six degrees of separation”, you know she will continue to have a positive effect forever on all of humanity.

In her memory, please pay it forward whenever possible, offer a kind word and touch, and breathe in life through nature and sharing with others.