UPDATE: Ponderosa pine at heart of tree-vs.-house battle to be cut down today

March 8, 2017 11:16 am
(WSB photos)

11:16 AM: Thanks for the tips: A tree-cutting crew is preparing to take down the “exceptional tree” at 3036 39th SW that had been at the heart of a neighborhood battle – it’s the ~100-foot Ponderosa Pine growing in the middle of a lot where the new owner intends to build a house. Here’s how the tree looked when we first reported on it nine months ago, interviewing a young neighbor who wanted to save it:

(WSB photo, June 2016)

Our most-recent update was three weeks ago, when nearby resident Lisa Parriott announced she was taking the fight to court, after the city Hearing Examiner ruled in favor of property owner Cliff Low in January. Court records show Parriott’s Land Use Petition in the case is scheduled for a hearing on March 31st – more than three weeks away. But the tree that neighbors dubbed the “Silent Giant” will apparently be long gone by then. Crews from Ballard Tree Service first cut a smaller tree on the lot this morning and are getting ready to take down the pine tree, with an offduty police officer hired to provide security on site.

The building permit for the house was issued more than a month ago. The tree crew says they expect to have the Ponderosa pine down by mid-to-late afternoon. We’ll check back at the site later.

1:32 PM: Stopped by about half an hour ago, before being diverted to breaking news. Limbs are being removed before they tackle the trunk.

  • North of Admiral March 8, 2017 (11:40 am)
    Where is Tree Man when you need him? No but seriously, glad the land owner can finally move on and rightfully build on his property.

    We need housing in this city.

    I’m also glad my side lots on my property don’t have a large tree on them so when I decide to build I can avoid this headache.Image result for seattle tree man

  • West Seattle Hipster March 8, 2017 (11:59 am)
    R.I.P tree

    • sbre March 8, 2017 (12:24 pm)
      What WS Hipster said…

      I, the birds and squirrels and who knows what else will miss you! 

  • Marty March 8, 2017 (12:28 pm)
    Good! Property owners have rights too.

  • Katie March 8, 2017 (12:45 pm)
    It’s a sad thing. So much time went into growing a tree that big. But I’m sympathetic too about the land owner. We need houses too. But a tree that large would take more than a lifetime to replace. Houses are easier to build. 

  • +! March 8, 2017 (12:58 pm)
    Seems like they could have built around the tree?  Thanks to salmon watershed protection in my area the rowhouses across the street had to come up with a creative lot placement to save a huge corner tree. They just staggered the units and put a small amount of thought into the design, without sacrificing the total number of units.

  • BMC March 8, 2017 (1:13 pm)
    Good – I live in close proximity to that tree and have HUGE old trees next to my house- heavy branches fall every year, and I long for the day when they are REMOVED.

  • Elle Nell March 8, 2017 (1:18 pm)
    What a beautiful tree, lost to the human race…. 

