UPDATE: Police investigating stabbing, one person hurt

March 18, 2017 10:36 pm
10:36 PM: Big police/fire response arriving in the 40th/Alaska area for a reported stabbing. More to come.

10:45 PM: The location has been changed on the SFD log to Fauntleroy/Alaska.

10:59 PM: We’ve talked with police at the scene. The victim has minor injuries. The weapon is believed to have been a screwdriver or something similar. They have taken one person into custody for questioning. What exactly happened and why, they are still trying to sort out, from multiple witness stories.

  • ~Hockeywitch~ March 18, 2017 (10:42 pm)
    A Bazillion cop cars went speeding past my apt Bldg… flipped on the Scanner to find out what was going on… Scary. People are crazy these days… I don’t feel bad about not going out much anymore.. I am safer at home.
    Hope the person will be ok.

  • Tami March 18, 2017 (10:47 pm)
    Was that boom gunshots or something else?  Sirens started immediately afterwards. 

    • Monique March 18, 2017 (10:54 pm)
      I think the boom come from our neighborhood at 45th and Brandon. Car alarms went off here. Probably unrelated M-80. Where are you?

    • Paul March 18, 2017 (10:54 pm)
      Sounded like fireworks to me. But then again, I thought a shooting in my alley the other week was someone knocking at my door.

  • JunctionMama March 18, 2017 (10:51 pm)
    I live right near there and could’ve sworn i heard two gunshots.

  • Sue H March 18, 2017 (10:54 pm)
    OMG, *this* is what I just walked thru?! Coming home from ArtsWest on foot and a group of people were screaming and beating the shit out of each other alongside QFC. I didn’t know what was going on but got the hell out of there fast because it looked like something that had the potential to go bad.

  • Ilovebears March 18, 2017 (10:56 pm)
    Also heard loud boom and then immediately following were the sirens. Located on 48th and Oregon. 

    • WSB March 18, 2017 (10:58 pm)
      Don’t know what the booms were. Also still waiting to hear from our crew regarding circumstances of the reported stabbing. The scanner has been useless because there are various other incidents around the city, busy Saturday night.

  • Texas girl March 18, 2017 (11:00 pm)
    I’m at 42nd & Hudson and heard a loud boom as well – enough to wake and startle my cat and for me to open a window to see if something exploded. That seems too far away and too loud for just gun shots

    • WSB March 18, 2017 (11:07 pm)
      I hope everyone who heard this boom called it in to 911. We’ve gotten all the info we’re going to get on the stabbing incident; didn’t hear any dispatches for the booms – there were a couple reported last night in Highland Park (and heard as far away as South Park), too.

  • Dave March 18, 2017 (11:05 pm)
    There are a lot of great people in WS. I am glad they way outnumber the bad apples. Still, the crime I have read about and even witnessed over the past 25 years is very disturbing and just seems so out of place here.

  • wssz March 18, 2017 (11:09 pm)
    I’m at 49th and Hudson and heard it too. Sounded like a single blast from fireworks.  Very glad to be home tonight. 

    Sue H. — Really glad you are okay!

  • Monique March 18, 2017 (11:18 pm)
    Hmmm, this is a wide spread boom! Airplane?! I only say that because I had a sonic boom wake me and my neighborhood when I was s kid. We lived in Highland Park. Boeing??

  • Tami March 18, 2017 (11:26 pm)
    I’m at 46th and Juneau. Seems now boom unrelated to stabbing but sirens happened immediately after so weird. Be safe out there neighbors. 

    • Monique March 18, 2017 (11:32 pm)
      Was extremely timely. Did you have any alarms go off? Trying to gauge magnitude. It felt like it was literally in the intersection of 45th and Brandon as I drove by. Car alarms went off at that intersection. 

  • WestSeattlePerson March 18, 2017 (11:44 pm)
    I heard a single loud boom as well all the way over in Gatewood. Possibly a firework?

