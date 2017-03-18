UPDATE: Police investigating stabbing, one person hurt

10:36 PM: Big police/fire response arriving in the 40th/Alaska area for a reported stabbing. More to come.

10:45 PM: The location has been changed on the SFD log to Fauntleroy/Alaska.

10:59 PM: We’ve talked with police at the scene. The victim has minor injuries. The weapon is believed to have been a screwdriver or something similar. They have taken one person into custody for questioning. What exactly happened and why, they are still trying to sort out, from multiple witness stories.