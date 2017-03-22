West Seattle, Washington

23 Thursday

47℉

UPDATE: Police searching in Junction area after reported street robbery

March 22, 2017 5:30 pm
|      12 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news | West Seattle police


(Added: WSB photo, police west of robbery scene)

5:30 PM: If you’re seeing/hearing the sizable police response on the south side of The Junction right now, police are looking for a man after a reported street robbery. Per police radio, the man stole a woman’s purse in the alley between 45th and 46th at Edmunds, and dropped a gun as he ran away with it, southbound. With the caveat that description information can change from what’s first reported, so far we’ve heard the robber described as a black man in his 30s, black jacket or hoodie, black pants. The purse is described as large and brown. If you have any information about the robber, call 911.

5:54 PM UPDATE: Added/changed description: White/mixed-race man, thin build.

6:39 PM UPDATE: No arrest reported yet. The search has included a K-9 team.

Share This

12 Replies to "UPDATE: Police searching in Junction area after reported street robbery"

  • ~Hockeywitch~ March 22, 2017 (5:37 pm)
    Reply

    LOTS of police cars with sirens on racing North up 35th.
    Scanner is stuck, repeating the same information over and over. Thanks for the information about what’s going on. Hope they get the guy.

  • Hawkeye March 22, 2017 (5:47 pm)
    Reply

    What are the police doing to stem this recent uptick in crime at the junction?  Or is this the new normal?

    • WSB March 22, 2017 (7:38 pm)
      Reply

      Since you asked – I just asked this question of Lt. Ron Smith (second in command at SW Precinct) after he finished his briefing at the Highland Park Action Committee meeting, which I’m currently covering. As mentioned in some of our community-meeting coverage recently, the precinct has a proactive team (the “09 car”) out at night – that’s who caught the teenage gun-firing suspects last week, for example, after being in the area and hearing the shots. The Anti-Crime Team also works at night – they were involved in the package-theft suspect arrest the other night. And the bicycle patrol is assigned to patrol The Junction as well as other areas. Lt. Smith stressed that they are fighting for more resources but for the question of what are they doing now – that’s at least a start of an answer. – TR

  • BJG March 22, 2017 (6:10 pm)
    Reply

    3 patrol cars in the intersection of 45th and Edmunds. I’d avoid it. Been there 1/2 hr talking with victim/witnesses(?)

  • Al March 22, 2017 (6:14 pm)
    Reply

    Awsome response by SPD! 

  • anonyme March 22, 2017 (6:20 pm)
    Reply

    I have witnessed several mid-day, open air drug deals in front of/beside the 7-11 in the last month.   It’s become fairly brazen.  I now avoid that bus stop whenever possible.

  • justme March 22, 2017 (6:36 pm)
    Reply

    The more I read the blog, the more I want to move.

  • Tamra Farstad March 22, 2017 (7:07 pm)
    Reply

    This is my coworker! We got the call and ran to her…the owner is with her now. Good news is she’s ok! Shaken up no doubt.

    This is insane! Broad daylight on a busy road?!! I’m so flustered I can barely type. Just wanted to update she’s physically ok.

    • WSB March 22, 2017 (7:24 pm)
      Reply

      Thank you for letting us know, Tamra.

  • Seattlite March 22, 2017 (7:35 pm)
    Reply

    I saw about 6 to 8 SPD police bicycling up California Aves SW from the Morgan Street junction at about 11:30am.  I’m hoping that these SPD bicycle police will put more police eyes on the street. Moving from WS is not going to make you safer because this type of crime goes on in all urban areas.  I appreciate WSB keeping me posted of the good and bad that goes on in WS….It’s called reality.  I’m glad the victim is okay but what a horrible, dangerous thing to go through.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann