Police search after crash on Delridge Way

Police are still sorting out the circumstances of this crash on Delridge Way near SW Kenyon. It was first reported as a car fire, then a collision in which a parked car was reported to have been hit by a moving car, and police were looking for the person or people involved (sorry, we don’t have any description information). Then came word that one of the cars might have been stolen. We’ll check back tomorrow to see how the final report turned out, but in the meantime, for those wondering what the police response was all about, this is what we have so far. Traffic is getting by.