(WSB photo)

1:03 PM: Thanks for the tips. We are at Hamilton Viewpoint Park, as are at least eight SPD cars. We are told this started with someone thinking they saw someone with a gun, but so far police aren’t finding any evidence of that.

1:10 PM We have since found SW Precinct Capt. Pierre Davis at the scene. He says police are working to get a search warrant for a car that might be connected to the alleged weapon sighting.