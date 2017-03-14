Play soccer Sunday in West Seattle, to help players thousands of miles away

Play soccer on Sunday afternoon in West Seattle for fun, and for a good cause! We just got word of this all-ages fundraising “soccer carnival” tonight from co-organizer Savita Wilson, who explains:

My friend Allegra and I are hosting a soccer event on March 19 from 1-3 pm @ Delridge Playfield.

During the summer, we went to Costa Rica with a soccer organization called Woza. During our two weeks there, we worked closely with two partners: Ricardo and Roberto. Both of them have started their own organizations which helps to keep kids off the streets through soccer. Allegra and I are also members of the Student Leadership Board for Woza and we want to raise money in order to help Ricardo and Roberto reach out to more kids by being be able to rent field space, new equipment, more coaching staff, etc.

The activities that will be run at the event are a 3v3 tournament, a juggling challenge, a chip challenge, and a dribbling competition. Also, there is a pre-signup for the 3v3 tournament available which gets each team a few dollars off of their signup price. Our hope is that you are all willing to help us make this exciting event happen!