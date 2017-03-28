West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: 5 shell casings found after gunfire heard near Delridge/Kenyon

March 28, 2017 12:42 am
ORIGINAL REPORT, 12:42 AM: Thanks for the tips. We have multiple reports of apparent gunfire along Delridge – described as sounding like five shots – and one person reports police are searching Delridge Way by SW Kenyon. No medical calls, so, no reports of anyone hurt, so far. (Just a reminder – if you think you hear gunfire, even if you didn’t see it and aren’t sure exactly where it happened, police ask that you call 911 – the more reports they get, the more likely they are to be able to figure out what happened and where.)

10:08 AM UPDATE: We followed up this morning with Seattle Police spokesperson Det. Mark Jamieson, who tells WSB that responding officers did not find victims or property damage but did find, photograph, and collect five 9mm shell casings in the street.

4 Replies to "UPDATE: 5 shell casings found after gunfire heard near Delridge/Kenyon"

  • J March 28, 2017 (8:07 am)
    It definitely was gunfire. I checked my cams this morning after seeing this and they picked up the audio.

    • WSB March 28, 2017 (8:26 am)
      Thanks. It’s in the system classified “person with gun” which means confirmed gunfire, and I have requested the report. – TR

  • Linco March 28, 2017 (4:21 pm)
    The time was about 12:02 am. We heard the five gun shots. Good to know no one got hurt. 

  • Anono March 28, 2017 (10:12 pm)
    There was a police car parked near that traffic light about midday. I looked over and saw one bullet hole in the garage wall and two bullet holes in a front window, on one house.

