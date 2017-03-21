Morning to night, what’s up for your West Seattle Tuesday



(Northern Flicker woodpecker, photographed in Fauntleroy Park by Mark Wangerin)

Busy day and night ahead!

WHITE CENTER SHELTER JOB FAIR: The new family shelter in the old King County Public Health building in White Center opens today. Mary’s Place, which is operating it, is first having a job fair, 10 am-11:30 am – more info here. (8th SW/SW 108th)

CANNABIS EDUCATION FOR SENIORS: 1-2 pm at the Senior Center. (4217 SW Oregon)

DIY BIKES: You bring the bike, and a willingness to learn how to fix and maintain it! 5-7:30 pm at the West Seattle Tool Library. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

YOUR VOICE, YOUR CHOICE – HELP REVIEW PROJECTS! 5:30-7:30 pm at Highland Park Improvement Club, it’s the third of four meetings – previous attendance NOT required – to take a look at park/street projects proposed by your West Seattle/South Park neighbors, and see which ones could be put up for a community vote in June. Backstory here. (12th SW/SW Holden)

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION MEMBERSHIP MEETING AND FOOD FEST: 6 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy, it’s the annual membership meeting for the Fauntleroy Community Association, dubbed “Food Fest” because local eateries provide bites for attendees. Free but FCA hopes you will renew/launch your $25/year membership while there. (9131 California SW)

JUNCTION NEIGHBORHOOD ORGANIZATION: 6:30 pm meeting at the Senior Center/Sisson Building, with topics from upzoning to parking, and more, as previewed here. (4217 SW Oregon)

WEST SEATTLE CRIME PREVENTION COUNCIL: 7 pm at the Southwest Precinct – this is your monthly chance to bring neighborhood crime/safety concerns/questions directly to local police, face to face, and to hear their updates on local crime trends. (2300 SW Webster)

GLOBAL READING CHALLENGE: Good luck to the Literature Lions of Genesee Hill Elementary School, the only West Seattle team in the finals of the Seattle Public Library Global Reading Challenge, as previewed here – 7 pm in the auditorium at the Central Library downtown – spectators welcome! (1000 4th Ave.)

PEACEFUL PARENT, HAPPY KIDS: Parenting lecture at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Brockey Center, 7 pm, with Dr. Laura Markham – details and ticket info in our calendar listing. (6000 16th SW)

UNPLUGGED – A MUSICAL GATHERING: Open-microphone event for acoustic musicians at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7 pm. (5612 California SW)

THE PISTOL SISTERS: Live music at Parliament Tavern, 8-11 pm. No cover. 21+ (4210 SW Admiral Way)

MORE AS ALWAYS … just check out our complete-calendar page!