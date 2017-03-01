Metro’s March 11 service change to add West Seattle trips, change schedules

Metro has officially announced details of its March 11 service change. Here’s what’s happening with West Seattle routes:

RAPIDRIDE C LINE, ADDED TRIPS: Here’s what Metro is adding:

On weekdays, a new RapidRide C Line trip to downtown Seattle leaving 26th Ave SW & SW Barton St will be added. Existing trip times will be adjusted to provide trips arriving in downtown Seattle every 5-8 minutes between approximately 8:45 AM and 9:25 AM. Also, a new weekday RapidRide C Line trip to Westwood Village leaving Valley St & Fairview Ave N will be added. Existing trip times will be adjusted to provide trips departing South Lake Union every 8-9 minutes between 5:45 PM and 6:16 PM.

ROUTE 21 EXPRESS, ADDED TRIP: “A new Route 21E trip to Arbor Heights leaving 1st Ave & Blanchard St at 6:35 PM will be added.”

WEST SEATTLE ROUTES ‘WITH SCHEDULE CHANGES TO ADDRESS RELIABILITY‘: We haven’t found the specific schedule changes yet and are following up with Metro, but in the meantime, the West Seattle runs listed here include 21E, 22, 37, 55, 57, 60, 119E, 128. (Added: Full system-wide list is in Metro’s news release.)

Teal timetables will be available “in coming days,” Metro says, and you can explore schedule changes online now by using the Trip Planner with dates March 11th and later.