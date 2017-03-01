West Seattle, Washington

02 Thursday

Metro’s March 11 service change to add West Seattle trips, change schedules

March 1, 2017 1:21 pm
|      20 COMMENTS
 |   Transportation | West Seattle news

Metro has officially announced details of its March 11 service change. Here’s what’s happening with West Seattle routes:

RAPIDRIDE C LINE, ADDED TRIPS: Here’s what Metro is adding:

On weekdays, a new RapidRide C Line trip to downtown Seattle leaving 26th Ave SW & SW Barton St will be added. Existing trip times will be adjusted to provide trips arriving in downtown Seattle every 5-8 minutes between approximately 8:45 AM and 9:25 AM.

Also, a new weekday RapidRide C Line trip to Westwood Village leaving Valley St & Fairview Ave N will be added. Existing trip times will be adjusted to provide trips departing South Lake Union every 8-9 minutes between 5:45 PM and 6:16 PM.

ROUTE 21 EXPRESS, ADDED TRIP: “A new Route 21E trip to Arbor Heights leaving 1st Ave & Blanchard St at 6:35 PM will be added.”

WEST SEATTLE ROUTES ‘WITH SCHEDULE CHANGES TO ADDRESS RELIABILITY‘: We haven’t found the specific schedule changes yet and are following up with Metro, but in the meantime, the West Seattle runs listed here include 21E, 22, 37, 55, 57, 60, 119E, 128. (Added: Full system-wide list is in Metro’s news release.)

Teal timetables will be available “in coming days,” Metro says, and you can explore schedule changes online now by using the Trip Planner with dates March 11th and later.

20 Replies to "Metro's March 11 service change to add West Seattle trips, change schedules"

  • Craig March 1, 2017 (1:23 pm)
    Pretty smart…8:45-9:25 a.m., when the morning rush is pretty much over.  People who run this city are geniuses.

    • WSB March 1, 2017 (1:30 pm)
      Metro is not a city service. It’s a county service.

    • SeattleSunburn March 1, 2017 (1:52 pm)
      Actually, the C Line is full during the morning time that service is being added. I have been left behind at the Avalon stop around 9 am numerous times due to the bus being overcrowded. When the C does stop at Avalon during that time period it is most always standing room only.

      • Eric March 1, 2017 (2:30 pm)
        Agreed.  At that hour by that final stop I routinely see people having to shift around in the doorways to let the doors shut since there literally isn’t room for them to move out of the door entry into the aisles (and it’s not because of people not moving to the back, etc)

    • MIckymse March 1, 2017 (2:40 pm)
      On the contrary, it would seem that morning rush ISN’T over… which is why they are adding an additional bus into the schedule to help off-set overcrowding and improve schedule reliabilty.

  • newnative March 1, 2017 (1:25 pm)
    55, 56, 57 are not on the list of routes that will have changes.  

    • WSB March 1, 2017 (1:29 pm)
      Yes, 55/57 are; the news release sent to us (and other media) is here. As mentioned above, I have a question out to Metro about how to find details on the schedule changes, or whether Trip Planner with a March 11th or later date is the only way, since the service change page does not seem to cross-reference everything.

      • Sue H March 1, 2017 (2:35 pm)
        Even the trip planner is useless right now.  I wanted info on the 55 changes and entered info for a trip between 42nd & Alaska and 3rd & Union at 7:25am on Monday, 3/13, and got a message that said “We could not find any stops with service at the requested time close to the origin (starting point) of your trip.”       

      • newnative March 1, 2017 (2:41 pm)
        Okay, thanks.  I wonder why they omit those routes on their Revised Routes list that is on their website.  http://kingcounty.gov/depts/transportation/metro/schedules-maps/service-change.aspx

        • WSB March 1, 2017 (2:49 pm)
          NN – That is what I wrote to ask when I noticed that while writing the story. No reply yet.

          RB – It’s not mentioned either on the website OR in the news release so that would seem to be a safe assumption. You might recall some buses were added to it last fall –

          http://westseattleblog.com/2012/10/west-seattle-transit-metro-adding-more-buses-to-routes-120-and-55/

          • WSB March 1, 2017 (3:18 pm)

            And now we do have a reply from Metro spokesperson Jeff Switzer: “Those routes were all identified for reliability adds. They likely didn’t have details in the Rider Alert brochure because the changes were reliability only (not added trips) but we encourage riders to consult schedules on any/all routes that had reliability investments because trip times may have shifted.”

  • Tucker March 1, 2017 (1:53 pm)
    They can’t keep the 21 local or express route running on time with the trips they’ve already got, so I’m not sure adding more is going to help that cause.

    • Mark March 1, 2017 (3:06 pm)
      Agreed on the frequently late & often missing 21X buses in the evening.  I honestly don’t bother even looking at OneBusAway or the schedule before leaving the office, anymore.  The 21 local doesn’t seem to suffer from the same problems, from my experience.

      I’m hopeful that an additional trip will lighten the load on the evening 21X , which can be awfully packed.

      – Mark

      • Tucker March 1, 2017 (4:20 pm)
        The local hits the same issues both in the morning and in the evening in the second half of rush hour.  From 5:30 to just after 7:00, it’s a crap shoot on getting out of downtown reasonably close (with 10-15 minutes) to their schedule.  And it’s usually not a traffic concern like you’d think.

        The frequency I’ve had to wait 20+ minutes for a local to arrive (occasionally seeing two buses stacked up and leapfrogging each other through the route) is pretty mesmerizing.  And it’s not often but I’ve still had far too many times where a bus never showed through three or four separate runs (up to nearly an hour and half wait before) than should be acceptable.

        I know other routes have their capacity issues and violence problems, but 21 has to be one of the poorest managed routes in the system.  And seemingly for no concrete reason.

  • Elizabeth March 1, 2017 (2:20 pm)
    Increasing the frequency of the 55 would be very wise. Those buses are always packed during rush hour and it suuuuucks.

    • 42ndMom March 1, 2017 (2:38 pm)
       It would be wonderful!  The 55 is always crazy packed!!!

  • Rb March 1, 2017 (2:48 pm)
    since the 120 is not mentioned does that mean there are not changes to it? 

  • craig March 1, 2017 (3:23 pm)
    so those of us that catch the C line before 8:45am will still have to pray for a seat, or that the bus even stops. 

    • Mr. J March 1, 2017 (4:16 pm)
      Craig, maybe you should  consider voicing your concerns with metro rather than negative blog comments. The system can’t work unless people put energy into it. There are bigger issues in the world than pre-8:45am standing room on the C-Line. Metro saw a problem with the later buses and fixed it, probably from public outcry. 

      • WSB March 1, 2017 (4:26 pm)
        And also, as we’ve said before, you have an elected representative who has some oversight of Metro via being on the County Council’s Transportation Committee, this area’s County Councilmember Joe McDermott – multiple types of contact info here: http://www.kingcounty.gov/council/mcdermott.aspx

