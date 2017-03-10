HOW TO HELP: Family sets up fund for Arbor Heights fire survivor



(WSB photo, Wednesday morning)

After Wednesday morning’s deadly fire in Arbor Heights, many asked if there was any way to help the survivors. We have now heard from the family of the senior-citizen homeowner, Marijo Crosby, whose granddaughter is crowdfunding to help her. She lost everything when the fire swept through the home where she had lived for almost 40 years, including, the family believes, her cat Roggie (who is listed on the WSB Lost/Found Pets page in case she somehow got out and fled), and the manuscript of a book she had been writing for many years. This GoFundMe page has been set up, and if you want to help non-monetarily, it includes an e-mail address.

We have not yet heard from the family of the woman who was killed in the fire, identified by the King County Medical Examiner‘s Office as 51-year-old Lori Ann Stapleton. We are told that Ms. Stapleton was the girlfriend of Marijo Crosby’s son. Seattle Fire said late Wednesday they had not yet determined how the fire started; we checked back today, and SFD tells us tonight that “our hope is to have some (updates) early next week.”