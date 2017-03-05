Highlights for your West Seattle Sunday



(Photo by Jim Clark – on Saturday, along the Duwamish River near Cecil Moses Park)

Happy Sunday! First, if you’re heading off-peninsula:

TRAFFIC ALERT: While the Alaskan Way Viaduct’s twice-yearly inspection is OVER, as announced Saturday, there’s still a closure this morning/early afternoon north of downtown, as explained here.

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, in the street. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

GIRL SCOUT COOKIE SALES: Day 3! Info’s in our Friday night story. (Various locations)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Noon-4 pm, regular hours at the home of West Seattle’s history. (61st SW/SW Stevens)

BLOCK PARTY: As previewed here, 2-3:30 pm, the Urban Homestead Foundation is hosting a Block Party on SW Dakota between 49th and 50th SW, “bringing neighbors together to celebrate the potential of what this vacant piece of land could be for our community. All are welcome! We’ve gotten a street permit along Dakota and we’re working on getting donated food and beer.”

‘BECKY’S NEW CAR’: Final performance for the Twelfth Night Productions comedy, 3 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. Full details in our calendar listing. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

‘MILK LIKE SUGAR’: Matinee for the new ArtsWest production, 3 pm. Details here. (4711 California SW)

LIVE MUSIC: 3-5 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), Jen Tal and the HuZBand perform. (5612 California SW)

HAWAI’I IN WEST SEATTLE: West 5‘s monthly Hawai’i Aloha Happy Hour returns today, 4-6 pm, with music by Aunty Manu Lono and Kalei Medeiros. (4539 California SW)

MORE LIVE MUSIC: Tony Salvata at Parliament Tavern, 6-8 pm: “An early evening of country rock blues.” 21+. No cover. (4210 SW Admiral Way)