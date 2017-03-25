West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: 2 OK after their car2go vehicle goes sideways in Seaview

March 25, 2017 7:26 am
7:26 AM: Seattle Fire is sending a big “heavy rescue” response to the 6000 block of 44th SW [map], where a car is reported to be on its side, with one person possibly trapped. More to come.

7:41 AM: Photo added. The vehicle that went sideways is a car2go Smart Fortwo car. Two people were inside, our crew has learned at the scene, and both got out OK, no injuries. At least one parked car is damaged.

7:52 AM: Another photo. Tow truck has already arrived and SFD has left so the street should be clear before long.

  • Slow Down! March 25, 2017 (8:20 am)
    My worst fear driving one of these 😳😳

