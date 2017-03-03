West Seattle, Washington

HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Girl Scouts start selling cookies

March 3, 2017 5:20 pm
5:20 PM: Thanks to Patrick Gerding for first word that cookie-sales season has begun for local Girl Scouts! He sent that photo of Troop 44428 members selling cookies outside Marination Ma Kai at Seacrest (1660 Harbor SW) – they’ll be there until 6:30 tonight. You can find Scouts selling cookies all around the area, various times and days (and some evenings) – just use the location lookup. If you want to see the cookie lineup before you buy, that’s here.

7 PM: Troop 42551 was at Admiral Safeway, and Brad Shepard sent this short clip:

  • LatteRose March 3, 2017 (9:20 pm)
    Yay! Thin mints!

  • sc March 3, 2017 (10:13 pm)
    Are they still doing “Donate to the Troops”? 

