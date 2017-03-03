HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Girl Scouts start selling cookies

5:20 PM: Thanks to Patrick Gerding for first word that cookie-sales season has begun for local Girl Scouts! He sent that photo of Troop 44428 members selling cookies outside Marination Ma Kai at Seacrest (1660 Harbor SW) – they’ll be there until 6:30 tonight. You can find Scouts selling cookies all around the area, various times and days (and some evenings) – just use the location lookup. If you want to see the cookie lineup before you buy, that’s here.

7 PM: Troop 42551 was at Admiral Safeway, and Brad Shepard sent this short clip: