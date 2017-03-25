HAPPENING NOW: Tour West Seattle Helpline’s new Clothesline

Why do you love West Seattle? You can write your answer on a little paper T-shirt like that one during the open house under way right now, until 3 pm, at the West Seattle Helpline‘s new Clothesline headquarters (southwest corner of 42nd SW/SW Genesee) – three times the space, enthuses Helpline executive director Chris Langeler:

That’s the room where female clients can shop, free, for donated apparel – and it’s the model that Helpline is raising money to emulate with the other rooms (including men’s and kids’). The Clothesline is open to anyone who needs it, from around Seattle, and now that there’s more room, there’s also more work for volunteers including those sorting even as today’s celebration continues:

Clothesline’s new digs are in a former school and art-studio building owned by West Seattle Christian Church, the across-the-street neighbors whose board is putting on this free barbecue during today’s event:

While you’re visiting the new Clothesline, you can also learn fun facts such as: This is its fourth location since it opened in 1995. Helpline hopes to triple the number of clients it serves – 160 a month last year – within two years. In order to get the new facility up to speed, it’s continuing to crowdfund – you can chip in by going here. And starting April 4th, you’ll be able to drop off clothing donations (new/gently used) 11 am-1 pm Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays – here’s what they have the most demand for:

School-aged (ages 7-13) children’s clothing

Men’s and children’s shoes

Undergarments adn socks (new or VERY lightly used)

Plus-size items (XXL+ for both men and women)

Again, today’s open house/barbecue is on until 3 pm. We’ll add a few more photos when back at HQ later!