West Seattle, Washington

29 Wednesday

52℉

HAPPENING NOW: Cleanup begins along Spokane Street, five days after bike-path attack

March 29, 2017 10:48 am
|      14 COMMENTS
 |   Safety | West Seattle news


(WSB photos)

That’s the scene along Spokane Street a short distance west of East Marginal Way, as the city-promised cleanup begins, five days after a bicyclist was attacked along the bike path in the area. While there to see what’s happening, we caught up again with Sgt. Eric Zerr from the SPD-led Navigation Team, which is on scene along with workers from departments including SDOT, Seattle Parks, and Human Services.

Sgt. Zerr told us that the cleanup is starting there and heading east under Spokane, all the way to Airport Way, over the next few days. The area where heavy equipment is digging right now had been used as a dumpsite – he believes the campers in the area were told at one time that if they took their trash there, it would be picked up, but that apparently didn’t happen or stopped happening.

The RV campers – whose site, unlike the tent sites along the bike path, is not slated for sweeping yet – have been told to get their trash out to curbside and it will be picked up as part of the operation. We also saw individual cleanup workers closer to the low bridge; they, according to Sgt. Zerr, are picking up individual pieces of litter such as needles/syringes. As for detours, the bike path was still open while we were there, but be aware of possible detours later – the tent-camp sweep did not appear to have begun. We’ll be checking back this afternoon. We’re also checking with City Light about the plan to repair the lighting in the area; Sgt. Zerr mentioned they were expected on scene too.

BACKSTORY: In case you’re just tuning in to this – which is happening just east of West Seattle – our previous coverage:

*Friday, March 24 – Bicyclist’s warning after attack on path; city’s response
*Monday, March 27 – Interview with Navigation Team leader as city gets ready for cleanup, sweep
*Tuesday, March 28 – Update on cleanup plan

14 Replies to "HAPPENING NOW: Cleanup begins along Spokane Street, five days after bike-path attack"

  • North of Admiral March 29, 2017 (11:00 am)
    Reply

    So it sounds like the RVs can stay for now. Interesting there was no followup on the RV fire death that happened there. 

    RV Count on Harbor Ave this Morning: 10

    • WSB March 29, 2017 (11:10 am)
      Reply

      The RV fire death was further east of there, in the 1st to 4th Avenue area. And yes, there was followup. The person died of smoke inhalation. I checked the Medical Examiner reports. And updated our story:

      http://westseattleblog.com/2017/01/death-investigation-after-rv-fire-in-sodo/

      Outside our coverage area – as technically, this also is – but people asked us about it, and so we went. – TR

      P.S. The discussion of “OK, where will they go, and does this mean they’ll all head west?” came up at last night’s WSBWCN meeting, report to come.

      P.P.S. And before someone else mentions it, something that also came up at last night’s meeting, the blue tent at Harbor/Spokane, is gone this morning. I’d heard police dispatched to the scene yesterday, though the captain and lieutenant at last night’s meeting didn’t mention that in response to the person who asked.

  • wetone March 29, 2017 (11:20 am)
    Reply

    Hopefully city is going to put some porty potty’s down there if there allowing Motorhomes to stay. Many are not in running condition, licensed or insured, therefore emptying of holding tanks IF they have them goes where ?  This area is like a small town being there over a year. Crazy how Mayor Murray and city counsel have allowed and continue to let  human waste and garbage be dumped freely into green areas and water ways.   

    • Fiwa Jcbbb March 29, 2017 (12:38 pm)
      Reply

      …and there is a Porta Potty company right next to the RV camp. Better to spend $135,000 a year on a do-nothing City Director of Homelessness, apparently…this Mayor has GOT TO GO!

  • bolo March 29, 2017 (11:27 am)
    Reply

    “… he believes the campers in the area were told at one time that if they took their trash there, it would be picked up, but that apparently didn’t happen or stopped happening.”

    This statement bears further research. Could that have been a private company (possibly CleanScapes?) contracted to pick up trash at that location?

    • WSB March 29, 2017 (11:39 am)
      Reply

      There’s a LOT that bears further research. Making a list and doing the best we can. In the meantime, the purpose of this story is just to say … they said they’d be cleaning up, we checked, they are cleaning up. Many more followups to come.

  • sgg March 29, 2017 (11:44 am)
    Reply

    Thanks for reporting on this WSB!  I know it’s not in WS technically, but for those of us who commute by bike, it sure feels as though it is.  There are no practical alternative routes for bicyclists off the peninsula.

  • Ted March 29, 2017 (11:54 am)
    Reply

    When are we going to start holding our elected officials responsible for keeping our city safe and clean?

    I’m beyond frustrated that it takes a potential assault and outright abuse of laws to get the attention of the city. You can bet your behind if you cut down a tree too short or forget to register your car – you’re going to get a ticket – but we have massive amounts of illegal RVs, camping and outright trash, pollution and illegal acts – and the city looks the other way (except for now?). 

    If you are not holding your city council and mayor accountable thru phone calls, tweets, social media and public events you should be ashamed. 

    This is not a homeless problem. The problem is a law and order problem and equity. Let’s get folks to pay attention to the laws first, then let’s talk about your poor life choices.

    • Peter March 29, 2017 (12:24 pm)
      Reply

      Berating and attempted shaming of those who don’t think and act like you do won’t get you far, Ted.

  • TC March 29, 2017 (12:05 pm)
    Reply

    WORKING IN THE GEORGETOWN AREA FOR LONGER THAN 3 YEARS I GIVE EM 1 WEEK BEFORE THEY ARE BACK.

  • lookingforlogic March 29, 2017 (12:23 pm)
    Reply

    Too bad there is no profit in solving problems only in creating them.

  • Hector March 29, 2017 (12:25 pm)
    Reply

    Wake up, peoples!  STOP voting inept politicians into office!  

    Seattle used to be such a freakin clean city.  I remember driving on I-5 and there was absolutely no litter anywhere to be seen, on the freeway, or off on side streets and anywhere throughout town.  I feel like this city has morphed into an alternate universe, one that is uglier to look at, less safe, and looks like the City Council, Senators and Representatives, the Mayor, the Governor…. none of them care that this is happening to this once beautiful and CLEAN city.  

    I’m sick and tired of the pandering to the “homeless”.  Do you realize alot of this is helping to increase drug use in this city?  How safe it that going to be if it continues for another 5 years?  All  you bleeding hearts wanting to help the homeless, you’re not.  You’re not helping anyone by allowing people to live out their lives in tents surrounded by filth and rubbish, you’re not helping the neighborhoods this is happening in.   

    For everyone that keeps insisting on helping the homeless, fine.  Do it in your own backyard then.  See a homeless person in a tent?  Invite them to camp out in your backyard.  See a rundown RV parked down the street?  Go invite them to park in front of your house.  You can’t do that?  Then stop expecting everyone else to put up with this crap.  What they’re doing is illegal.  The real question is why are we living in a city that is allowing all this illegal insanity to continue?

    Enforce the law.  This is illegal what’s going on.  Shame on all you politicians that are not doing anything to put a stop to this madness.

    • Alon March 29, 2017 (1:05 pm)
      Reply

       Do it in your own backyard then.  See a homeless person in a tent?  Invite them to camp out in your backyard.  See a rundown RV parked down the street?  Go invite them to park in front of your house. “


      And prey tell, what will you say when your next door neighbor takes your advice? 

  • Hector March 29, 2017 (12:38 pm)
    Reply

    Please contact these politicians that are supposed to be YOUR representatives for West Seattle and remind them that they need to step up to the plate and do something to solve this worsening issue of “homelessness”.    Nothing good can come of this situation if allowed to continue and get worse.  And yes, it’s perfectly sane to want to live in a safe and clean neighborhood.   Please call them and remind them they represent all of West Seattle and keeping all the neighborhoods they represent safe.

    POLITICIANS REPRESENTING WEST SEATTLE:

    SENATOR SHARON NELSON:  360-786-7667

    REP. EILEEN CODY:  360-786-7978

    REP.  JOE FITZGIBBON:  360-786-7952

    I would list the Mayor and Governor’s contact numbers.  I just get the feeling they don’t really care.  It’s already obvious they don’t have a clue what to do.  Things just keep getting worse.  Now a biker got attacked.  What’s next?  

