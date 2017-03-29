HAPPENING NOW: Cleanup begins along Spokane Street, five days after bike-path attack



That’s the scene along Spokane Street a short distance west of East Marginal Way, as the city-promised cleanup begins, five days after a bicyclist was attacked along the bike path in the area. While there to see what’s happening, we caught up again with Sgt. Eric Zerr from the SPD-led Navigation Team, which is on scene along with workers from departments including SDOT, Seattle Parks, and Human Services.

Sgt. Zerr told us that the cleanup is starting there and heading east under Spokane, all the way to Airport Way, over the next few days. The area where heavy equipment is digging right now had been used as a dumpsite – he believes the campers in the area were told at one time that if they took their trash there, it would be picked up, but that apparently didn’t happen or stopped happening.

The RV campers – whose site, unlike the tent sites along the bike path, is not slated for sweeping yet – have been told to get their trash out to curbside and it will be picked up as part of the operation. We also saw individual cleanup workers closer to the low bridge; they, according to Sgt. Zerr, are picking up individual pieces of litter such as needles/syringes. As for detours, the bike path was still open while we were there, but be aware of possible detours later – the tent-camp sweep did not appear to have begun. We’ll be checking back this afternoon. We’re also checking with City Light about the plan to repair the lighting in the area; Sgt. Zerr mentioned they were expected on scene too.

