GRATITUDE: Words of thanks from 100 Women Who Care



(Photo courtesy 100 Women Who Care/Greater Seattle)

The giving group 100 Women Who Care are sharing words of thanks for West Seattle supporters:

100 Women Who Care/Greater Seattle met at Pyramid Ale House and chose the Pink Daisy Project to receive our donation. With West Seattle neighbors’ participation, it was our largest donation to date, $4500. What a fun evening!

The Pink Daisy Project supports women who have breast cancer. It is exciting to know that our donation is going directly to women in the Seattle area to help them pay for essentials, e.g. house-cleaning assistance and gift cards for gas and groceries through the Pink Daisy Project.

We are growing! Yes, our membership has grown to 47, 16 new members since our event in October of last year. That’s a 50% increase! Big thanks to all the West Seattle neighbors that have helped increase our membership. To date, we have donated $17,600 to 6 local charities.

Remember our motto is together we can make a big difference as women who care.

100 women x $100 = $10,000 impact to a charity (we meet only 3 times/year)

Our next event is June 14th at Pyramid Ale House, 6-8 pm, to vote on a charity to receive 100% of our donation. Come join us and help make us 100 strong! As a member you get to nominate your favorite charities! Any questions, please contact us at 100womenseattle@gmail.com