GRATITUDE: Troop 282’s Scouting for Food report

Last weekend, several local Scout troops gathered food donations in a variety of ways as part of Scouting for Food. One of them sent a photo and a report, with words of thanks for the donations they were able to gather:

West Seattle Boy Scout Troop #282 participated in Scouting for Food. We are grateful for our neighborhood’s generosity. We collected 713 pounds of food for the West Seattle Food Bank. Looking forward to next year!

Speaking of the Food Bank, next Saturday (March 25th) is when you’re invited to its open house, 3-6 pm (35th/Morgan), to see its new “shopping” model.