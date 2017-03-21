West Seattle, Washington

22 Wednesday

GRATITUDE: Troop 282’s Scouting for Food report

March 21, 2017 9:16 pm
Last weekend, several local Scout troops gathered food donations in a variety of ways as part of Scouting for Food. One of them sent a photo and a report, with words of thanks for the donations they were able to gather:

West Seattle Boy Scout Troop #282 participated in Scouting for Food. We are grateful for our neighborhood’s generosity. We collected 713 pounds of food for the West Seattle Food Bank. Looking forward to next year!

Speaking of the Food Bank, next Saturday (March 25th) is when you’re invited to its open house, 3-6 pm (35th/Morgan), to see its new “shopping” model.

2 Replies to "GRATITUDE: Troop 282's Scouting for Food report"

  • Tedb310 March 21, 2017 (9:38 pm)
    That is fantastic! Your work is much appreciated.

  • Just Wondering March 21, 2017 (9:44 pm)
    Thank You Scouts for your effort!  

    Many people will benefit from your hard work!  

