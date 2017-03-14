GRATITUDE: Community thanked for donating to help refugee families

Two recent Saturdays, you were invited to donate items at Hope Lutheran Church to help refugee families. Tonight, we have a wrapup and thank-you message from organizers:

A tremendous thank you to both our community and our congregation for the response to our collection of items for the Refugee Kits. We are happy to send the following items to Lutheran Community Services to aid in helping incoming refugee families:

8 personal care kits, 25 kitchen kits, 16 bathroom kits, 3 teapots, 12 blankets, 5 throws, 7 sets of sheets, one pillow, two crock pots, large box of extra kitchen items, large box of feminine products, large box of personal care items.

What a beautiful example of loving others as ourselves! Thank you!