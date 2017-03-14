West Seattle, Washington

15 Wednesday

52℉

GRATITUDE: Community thanked for donating to help refugee families

March 14, 2017 7:26 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle people

Two recent Saturdays, you were invited to donate items at Hope Lutheran Church to help refugee families. Tonight, we have a wrapup and thank-you message from organizers:

A tremendous thank you to both our community and our congregation for the response to our collection of items for the Refugee Kits. We are happy to send the following items to Lutheran Community Services to aid in helping incoming refugee families:

8 personal care kits, 25 kitchen kits, 16 bathroom kits, 3 teapots, 12 blankets, 5 throws, 7 sets of sheets, one pillow, two crock pots, large box of extra kitchen items, large box of feminine products, large box of personal care items.

What a beautiful example of loving others as ourselves! Thank you!

Share This

1 Reply to "GRATITUDE: Community thanked for donating to help refugee families"

  • sc March 14, 2017 (8:08 pm)
    Reply

    Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.

    – Theodore Roosevelt 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann