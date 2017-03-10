Funeral Mass on Tuesday for Carl Newman, 1937-2017

A Funeral Mass for Carl Newman, 79, is planned next Tuesday at Our Lady of Guadalupe in West Seattle. Here’s the remembrance his family is sharing with the community:

Carl Newman passed away February 24, 2017 in Seattle.

Carl, born Nov. 11, 1937, was a West Seattle resident since the mid-1960s. Carl has been active in the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in West Seattle all his life, where he worked bingo, bazaars and spaghetti dinners in service to his church. Carl coached youth baseball and soccer for many years as well. Carl worked at Boeing as an inspector for 38 years.

Carl was the kind of person that would schedule his free time around helping others. He would drive halfway across the state to help a friend or relative fix a car or build stairs for their home. While Carl was very giving in this regard, you could tell he actually enjoyed the work and helping people.

One of Carl’s great passions was finding old cars and turning them into hot rods. Carl was in his element taking relatives and friends cruising in one of his rebuilt hot rods. A perfect day for Carl might include cruising the loop in Renton with the top down and a stop at an old-fashioned burger joint to talk hot rods with admirers. His hot rods won awards and got a lot of attention, and he loved to discuss tactics for restoring old cars with the people he met.

He is preceded in death by his daughter Amy and is survived by his wife Rhoda and sons Bill, Bob, and David. Carl’s grandchildren are Rob, Tom, Alex, Heather, Jessica, Dee, Vanessa, and Jonathan. Carl also has 6 great-grandchildren.

A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in West Seattle on Tuesday, March 14 at 11:00 am. Reception to follow. See more at: http://bit.do/carl-newman