Fun(draisers), theater, history, basketball, more for your West Seattle Friday



(Looking north over West Seattle from SW Roxbury vicinity – photo by Long Bach Nguyen)

You don’t have to be airborne to see that the weekend’s almost in view. Here’s what’s ahead for today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

BLANKET DRIVE, FINAL DAY: Final day of this donation drive, blankets for children served by Mary’s Place are being collected at Gatewood Elementary until 3:30 pm today. MP says twin-size blankets are what they need most. (4320 SW Myrtle)

LORRAINE BANNAI @ WORDS, WRITERS, WEST SEATTLE: 5-7 pm at Barnes & Noble/Westwood Village, Lorraine Bannai talks about her book “Enduring Conviction: Fred Korematsu and His Quest for Justice” in this month’s Words, Writers, West Seattle event – here’s her video invitation:

As the author notes, what Mr. Korematsu fought for is far more than history – its relevance continues to this moment. WWWS is a free drop-in event, coordinated by the Southwest Seattle Historical Society. (2600 SW Barton)

WSHS BIG BAND DINNER DANCE: 6 pm tonight at West Seattle High School, student-prepared food, student-performed music, AND the West Seattle Big Band, all part of this fun(draiser). Details in our calendar listing, including the ticket link. (3000 California SW)

’60s/’70s MUSIC: That’s what you’ll find with the Five Buck Band at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

CANASTA AND CLASSIC CARDS: 7:30 pm Friday is open gaming for card players at Meeples Games (WSB sponsor) – click that link and check the right sidebar on the Meeples home page for info. (3727 California SW)

‘BECKY’S NEW CAR’: Ever want to escape your life? Go see what happens in this comedy presented by Twelfth Night Productions, 7:30 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. Info’s in our calendar listing. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

‘MILK LIKE SUGAR’: 7:30 pm at ArtsWest, it’s the second night for the new production “Milk Like Sugar” by Kirsten Greenidge. Info’s in our calendar listing. (4711 California SW)

PRESCHOOL FUNDRAISER @ THE SKYLARK: Tonight’s second school fundraiser features three bands at The Skylark, starting at 9 pm, $10 cover starting at 8 pm, to benefit Arbor Heights Co-op Preschool: “Rockin’ Night Out featuring West Seattle bands: Gravel Road, Sweet Jesus, and Michael Work.” Here’s the flyer. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

HIGH-SCHOOL BASKETBALL: After last night’s win, the West Seattle High School boys continue state-tournament play at 9 pm tonight at the Tacoma Dome, vs. Garfield HS. Brackets and ticket info are here; for directions and parking information, go here.

NEIL YOUNG TRIBUTE: Rubies in the Dust, 9 pm-midnight at Parliament Tavern. $7 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

