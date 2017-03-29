FRIDAY NIGHT: ‘West End Girls’ @ The Skylark



(Cookie Couture onstage – photo by Kingmon Creative)

“If you follow drag queens at all, you know that basically all drag happens on Capitol Hill.” So says West Seattle resident and drag performer Cookie Couture, who is presenting a show – Friday night at The Skylark in North Delridge – aimed at changing that: “West End Girls: A Drag Extravaganza.” “The queens I’ve corralled for this event are some of the best in the city & represent how truly eclectic the drag scene (in Seattle) is.”

Hosted by Cookie, who is most often seen at Kremwerk as host and curator of “ArtHaus: Drag Battle Royale,” the announced performer lineup for Friday is:

Arson Nicki

Betty Wetter

Butylene O’Kipple

Chico Johnson & Miss Kitty Franzia

Fraya Love

Hellen Tragedy

Londyn Bradshaw

Old Witch

Friday night will start with the brand-new episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” onscreen at 8 pm; the show starts at 9:30 pm. Tickets are $8 in advance – available online here – or $10 at the door. The Skylark is at 3803 Delridge Way SW.