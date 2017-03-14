Free baseball at Safeco Field on Saturday, featuring West Seattle High School

Tough weather for baseball today – West Seattle High School‘s scheduled home opener was rained out. But you can see the Wildcats play Saturday in an all-weather stadium – Safeco Field – free! Once again this year, WSHS is part of the High School Baseball Classic at The Safe. At 4 pm Saturday (March 18th), they play Auburn Mountainview HS.

As part of the deal for a berth in the Classic, the team sells tickets for a Mariners game later in the season. This year, to work toward the 2018 Classic, they’re selling tickets for the Saturday, June 24th, game against the Houston Astros. If you’re interested in buying one or more tickets ($18 each), and/or if you have a question, e-mail WSHSMarinersTickets@gmail.com – here’s the official flyer (which points out that June 24th is Turn Back the Clock Night, going back 40 years to the M’s inaugural season in 1977!).