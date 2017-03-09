FOLLOWUP: Two answers for questions about EC Hughes-Roxhill move

We should know soon who will get Seattle Public Schools‘ ~$9 million contract to modernize EC Hughes Elementary (7740 34th SW) before it becomes the new home of Roxhill Elementary in a year and a half: Bids for the project are due next week (March 15th, delayed from the original deadline of today).

In the meantime, we followed up on two questions that emerged again when the Roxhill PTSA met at, and toured, EC Hughes last month (WSB coverage here).

Both answers were sought and provided via SPS spokesperson Tom Redman. The shortest one – what will happen to Roxhill after the move? “We have not yet determined the future use of the Roxhill School building.”

Second – we asked about the process for determining what EC Hughes will be called when the Roxhill program is there (or whether it had already been determined):

We will address the naming issue in the near future. A good example is the recent change of the Schmitz Park Elementary program name to Genesee Hill Elementary, and thus, taking the name of the building to which the program moved. As with Genesee Hill, Superintendent Nyland will make the final decision after conferring with the Roxhill principal and the Executive Director of Schools for the West Seattle region.

According to the SPS history of EC Hughes, it was in operation as an elementary until 1989. It then became a surplus/interim site, temporary home to several schools during construction/renovation projects. Independent Westside School (WSB sponsor) leased it for five years until moving into its own permanent home in Arbor Heights in fall 2015.