FOLLOWUP: Dine-out benefit for New Leaf Bistro family raises $2,700+

March 17, 2017 6:29 pm
Standing at left, that’s Shi Qiu Chen, proprietor of the New Leaf Bistro in Admiral, with a special group of visitors this afternoon – some of her fellow local restaurateurs who donated part of their proceeds this past Wednesday to help Chen and her family deal with the sudden loss of her husband and co-proprietor Geoffrey Ly. The tally from Wednesday’s benefit, including proceeds from Baked, Circa, Itto’s Tapas, Mission Cantina, Noble Barton, Peel & Press, The Westy, and gift cards from The Bridge, totaled $2,772. Dan Austin from Peel & Press – who announced the plan back on Monday – explained that the restaurant community is mutually supportive and when they found out about the New Leaf Bistro situation, there was no question they would find a way to help.

P.S. This is in addition to the GoFundMe online fundraiser organized by NLB patron/friend Suzanne Krom, which is continuing here, with more than 330 people contributing almost $20,000 in less than two weeks. Here’s our original report; here’s last weekend’s followup, with messages of gratitude from the family.

  • sc March 17, 2017 (6:42 pm)
    “Alone we can do so little;  together we can do so much”.

    – Helen Keller

    • KD March 17, 2017 (7:26 pm)
      😘👍🏼😢👍🏼 (You made me tear up a bit.. beautiful saying)

  • NativetoSeattle March 17, 2017 (8:14 pm)
    So nice to read a story about a community at its best. I love so many of our local restaurants & will continue to support them. 

