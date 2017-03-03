West Seattle, Washington

04 Saturday

44℉

FOLLOWUP: City Councilmembers discuss creating Renters’ Commission

March 3, 2017 3:36 pm
|      6 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle housing | West Seattle news | West Seattle politics

Back when we talked to Councilmember Lisa Herbold to look back at her first year in office and ahead to her second, the proposal for a citywide renters’ commission is one of the “what’s next” items she mentioned. The proposal went before a City Council committee for the first time today, and Herbold sent out this update:

Did you know that 53.8 percent of Seattle’s housing units are occupied by renters, and approximately 48% of residents in the city are renters? Renters are an important part of our city. The Affordable Housing, Neighborhood and Finance Committee held its first discussion on proposed legislation to create a Renters’ Commission this morning, March 3, 2017.

The proposal to create this Commission was first advocated for by Zachary DeWolf of the Capitol Hill Community Council. I am excited to join Councilmembers Burgess and O’Brien in responding to this proposal because we need to ensure that, as our city grows and changes, the renters’ voice will be heard as a part of our decision-making.

Some people have expressed concern that we are creating a special interest group. The City has 45 Boards and Commissions representing special interest groups. With so many people in Seattle being renters, it’s appropriate to have a commission committed to lifting the voice of renters. The formation of this Commission will not minimize the input of property owners; rather it will broaden the opportunity for more inclusive input from a significant portion of Seattle’s population.

The Renters Commission will represent a diverse set of renter voices from across the city. The Commission will be empowered to advise on a variety of issues ranging from transportation, land use and community development, to monitoring the implementation of the city’s new landlord tenant legislation, like Source of Income Discrimination and the Move-In Fees legislation, as well as watchdogging enforcement of older laws like the Just Cause Eviction Ordinance, Rental Housing Registration and Inspection Program, the Tenant Relocation Assistance Ordinance, and the Rental Agreement Regulation Ordinance.

The AHNF Committee plans to vote on this legislation, Wednesday, March 15, 2017, at 9:30 am.

This was part of the councilmember’s weekly update, which just went out to her mailing list, addresses several other topics, and will eventually appear online at herbold.seattle.gov.

Share This

6 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: City Councilmembers discuss creating Renters' Commission"

  • The Truth March 3, 2017 (3:48 pm)
    Reply

    Not just this commission but all city commissions are just a way to stack the deck to say they have the support of “commission x” to back whatever legislation they want to pass.  Stack the commission with like minded vocal people and pretend it is the voice of the people.  Let’s face it, it is the voice of 7-9 people that as far as I know I didn’t vote for to represent my view.  We again add another layer to the Seattle process.  

    Do these commissions receive any compensation?  

    Can they be used to reward donors to campaigns?  

    How are they appointed?

    How do they reach out to the public to solicit feedback to make sure there point of view is representative of all people that are effected by their issue they are to speak for? 

    Is there a single family home owner commision?

    I would love to know the answers to this if anyone has them off the top of there head.

    • WSB March 3, 2017 (3:56 pm)
      Reply

      Re: how they’re appointed, that’s in the slide deck that’s part of the first link in our quoted text from the councilmember’s update.

      https://seattle.legistar.com/View.ashx?M=F&ID=4994037&GUID=3E1C3B39-91DE-4461-AF66-8AF3CD5CDA17

      which I’m going to add, embedded, to the top of the story.

      • The Truth March 3, 2017 (4:08 pm)
        Reply

        Thanks for that!  It looks like with 12 seats appointed by the city council/mayor that it has the potential to create a commission in lockstep with council/mayoral agendas.  

        • WSB March 3, 2017 (4:14 pm)
          Reply

          Similar to the appointment configuration for the Community Involvement Commission, replacing neighborhood-district councils. Anyway, I don’t believe $ is involved – most city boards/commissions are uncompensated, according to listings on the boards/commissions page that is also linked in the CM’s update.

        • Mark Schletty March 3, 2017 (4:32 pm)
          Reply

          The Truth– the first paragraph in your first comment pretty much sums it up. From an old, very experienced, community organizer in another city, i can tell you with all certainty that no group supposedly representing anybody will actually represent them unless the group is selected by those they are supposed to represent.  Period. This is another sham representative commission.

  • Mr. B March 3, 2017 (4:46 pm)
    Reply

    In other news, our infrastructure is crumbling and crime is on the rise.  Thanks Lisa.  

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann