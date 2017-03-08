West Seattle, Washington

09 Thursday

FOLLOWUP: After more than 80 years, West Seattle Hi-Yu says goodbye

March 8, 2017 5:31 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
20160704_152812_HDR-picsay
(July 2016 photo of what is now officially the last West Seattle Hi-Yu float – photo by Jim Edwards)

After months of working to figure out if West Seattle Hi-Yu – an 80+-year-old community organization – could be reorganized and saved, the decision is in. We asked Hi-Yu Secretary Gloria Teves about the results of this past Monday night’s meeting, and received this statement:

Dear West Seattle,

After much consideration and sadness, the West Seattle Hi-Yu announces it will be ceasing operation effective May 1. After 80+ years of service to the West Seattle community, this decision was not an easy one, but the right one to make at this time.

West Seattle Hi-Yu is an all-volunteer 501(c) 4 organization, originally established by the West Seattle Service Clubs to produce a community summer festival. Over the years, various aspects of the Hi-Yu Summer Festival have been transitioned to other groups. The largest of those activities, the West Seattle Parade, is now hosted by the West Seattle Rotary Club. Hi Yu has not hosted the parade for more than a decade.

Prior to the hiatus that Hi Yu began last fall to consider options regarding reorganization, Hi-Yu’s program consisted of the West Seattle Hi Yu Royalty Scholarship Programs and the West Seattle Parade float.

For several years the Hi-Yu organization has struggled to attract royalty candidates for both its junior and senior courts, dwindling numbers of volunteers and inconsistent financial support. On Monday, March 6, 2017, at its monthly general membership meeting, discussion was held on how the organization would move forward. After direct invitations and notice on the West Seattle Blog of the meeting date, time, and agenda, there were no attendees to the meeting. Compounding the lack of participation, West Seattle Hi-Yu organization is financially insolvent. Faced with these issues, the officers agreed to cease operations.

It is with great appreciation that we recognize the support and participation of the West Seattle community over the last 80+ years. While the Hi-Yu organization may have run its course, the nostalgia of the wonderful courts that were for years the mainstay of Hi-Yu, and represented West Seattle in wonderful summer festivals around the region, will live on.

From now until May 1, we will focus on the following activities:

*Confirm participation in the 2017 Seafair Women’s Scholarship Program.
*Pay existing scholarship commitments.
*Donation or disposal of the float.
*Miscellaneous business closing activities.

For additional information, please email info@westseattlehiyu.com

Our archive of Hi-Yu coverage over the past decade is here.

2 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: After more than 80 years, West Seattle Hi-Yu says goodbye"

  • Alki Resident March 8, 2017 (5:36 pm)
    You have got to be kidding me. There are five generations of folks in West Seattle, with people young and old who lived for this summer parade. There are thousands of new people flocking here to reside and Hi-Yu is over? Unbelievable, what a shame.

    • WSB March 8, 2017 (5:43 pm)
      Really important to note: As it says in the statement above, ****THE PARADE IS NOT OVER**** – the Hi-Yu organization, which is ceasing operations, has NOT run the parade in many years. (Which is why we always correct people, as we were ourselves corrected years ago, that it’s the West Seattle Grand Parade, not the Hi-Yu Parade.) It’s currently a production of the Rotary Club. Whether the end of Hi-Yu will affect the parade, aside from the Hi-Yu Float and delegation not being part of it, is the subject of another followup … the Hi-Yu float’s appearance in other parades was, we have been told, in reciprocal arrangement for other communities’ floats/delegations coming here. But … again … THE PARADE LIVES ON. Maybe I’d better make that part bold. – TR

