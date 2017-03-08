FOLLOWUP: After more than 80 years, West Seattle Hi-Yu says goodbye



(July 2016 photo of what is now officially the last West Seattle Hi-Yu float – photo by Jim Edwards)

After months of working to figure out if West Seattle Hi-Yu – an 80+-year-old community organization – could be reorganized and saved, the decision is in. We asked Hi-Yu Secretary Gloria Teves about the results of this past Monday night’s meeting, and received this statement:

Dear West Seattle,

After much consideration and sadness, the West Seattle Hi-Yu announces it will be ceasing operation effective May 1. After 80+ years of service to the West Seattle community, this decision was not an easy one, but the right one to make at this time.

West Seattle Hi-Yu is an all-volunteer 501(c) 4 organization, originally established by the West Seattle Service Clubs to produce a community summer festival. Over the years, various aspects of the Hi-Yu Summer Festival have been transitioned to other groups. The largest of those activities, the West Seattle Parade, is now hosted by the West Seattle Rotary Club. Hi Yu has not hosted the parade for more than a decade.

Prior to the hiatus that Hi Yu began last fall to consider options regarding reorganization, Hi-Yu’s program consisted of the West Seattle Hi Yu Royalty Scholarship Programs and the West Seattle Parade float.

For several years the Hi-Yu organization has struggled to attract royalty candidates for both its junior and senior courts, dwindling numbers of volunteers and inconsistent financial support. On Monday, March 6, 2017, at its monthly general membership meeting, discussion was held on how the organization would move forward. After direct invitations and notice on the West Seattle Blog of the meeting date, time, and agenda, there were no attendees to the meeting. Compounding the lack of participation, West Seattle Hi-Yu organization is financially insolvent. Faced with these issues, the officers agreed to cease operations.

It is with great appreciation that we recognize the support and participation of the West Seattle community over the last 80+ years. While the Hi-Yu organization may have run its course, the nostalgia of the wonderful courts that were for years the mainstay of Hi-Yu, and represented West Seattle in wonderful summer festivals around the region, will live on.

From now until May 1, we will focus on the following activities:

*Confirm participation in the 2017 Seafair Women’s Scholarship Program.

*Pay existing scholarship commitments.

*Donation or disposal of the float.

*Miscellaneous business closing activities.

For additional information, please email info@westseattlehiyu.com