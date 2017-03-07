FOLLOWUP: 211 ideas from West Seattle for ‘Your Voice, Your Choice’ – next, you can help review them!

That’s the clickable map the city has just made public as the first-ever “Your Voice, Your Choice” process heads into its next phase. As we first reported in January, this is what the city is trying this year for deciding how to spend what used to be the Neighborhood Park and Street Fund, grants of up to $90,000 for community-proposed, city-and-community-reviewed projects. The first phase, submitting ideas, has just wrapped up, and the map shows the ideas sent in from around the city. Clicking on any marker (use the “plus” sign at lower left to zoom in, and grab the map to pull up more of West Seattle) will show you the location and description of what’s proposed there (you can also access the map directly here). Project spokesperson Jenny Frankl tells WSB that 211 ideas were received from West Seattle – 178 online, and 33 via outreach meetings (at Stewart Manor, Westwood Heights, West Seattle High School, and Center School – the students contacted there were from West Seattle, Frankl notes). Citywide, the Department of Neighborhoods says, more than 900 ideas were submitted.

Now comes the second stage: Reviewing the ideas to figure out which ones should move on to the voting stage in June. If interested in helping with that, you’re invited to be part of the Project Development Team. The one for this area – District 1, West Seattle and South Park – has four meetings scheduled, but you don’t have to commit to all four. The first one is this Thursday, 5:30 pm, at Southwest Library (35th SW/SW Henderson); if you’re interested in being on the team, you’re asked to send in this quick online form.