UPDATE: Woman found dead after Arbor Heights house fire

March 8, 2017 4:55 am
(WSB photos unless otherwise credited)

4:55 AM: A full Seattle Fire response is arriving at a house fire in the 9800 block of 44th SW [map]. More to come.


(Added: Photo sent by Trista)

5 AM: The house is described as “fully involved” (in flames) with wires down.

5:05 AM: Per scanner, SFD says everyone is out of the house and they are fighting the fire in a “defensive mode.” They’re calling for more crews.

5:14 AM: We’ve added the first photos from our crew. SFD is now not certain everyone is out after all.

5:24 AM: They’ve called for the Red Cross to come help three people described as adults. Meantime, if you’re hearing a helicopter, it’s TV.

5:49 AM: Fire crews report continued progress on what’s left of the fire. They’ve called for the investigator as well as the chaplain. Media has just been briefed by SFD spokesperson Alice Kim, who confirms three people got out OK – one with minor injuries – and that there are as-yet-unconfirmed reports someone might still be in the house; they’re searching.

5:55 AM: Our crew says hoses were run to 45th and 100th, which explains why Metro says Routes 21 and 22 are rerouted from 44th and 100th, a block-plus south of the fire.

6:22 AM: Media at the scene is being kept back from the house. Per scanner, firefighters are trying to search from outside; hotspots are reported to be flaring up on one side. Wires were reported down in the early going; the City Light map says six homes are without power in the area.

6:55 AM: Seattle Fire now confirms that one person has been found dead, described as a “middle-aged woman.”

  • LyndaB March 8, 2017 (5:07 am)
    Hearing all of the sirens roll by in 35th.   Praying everyone is ok and safe.  

  • @MattGilblezy March 8, 2017 (5:13 am)
    Glad to hear everyone got out and I hope the hydrants are workings.  

    Sad to see that our yearly streak of house fires is continuing.

    Thank you WS Blog for bringing us the news

    • WSB March 8, 2017 (5:18 am)
      They are now not so sure everyone is out after all, unfortunately. As for supply, they are running the hoses quite a distance.

  • ~hockeywitch~ March 8, 2017 (5:21 am)
    All the sirens woke me up, going up 35th…here come a few more…

    I hope everyone is ok. Just heard on the scanner that they were looking for someone on the “Charlie” side and or in the basement. 

    Please let everyone have gotten out.

    • WSB March 8, 2017 (5:26 am)
      There have been conflicting reports. The public-information officer has been sent, so we’re going to hold off on anything more about that until there is an authoritative report.

  • Kelby Schrock March 8, 2017 (5:24 am)
    Sounds like a helicopter is out above. 

    • WSB March 8, 2017 (5:25 am)
      Yes, it’s a TV helicopter.

  • Seattle1 March 8, 2017 (5:24 am)
    Started hearing the sirens pull out of station 37 at 4:55 on 35th ave sw. Sirens kept coming every few min. 

  • Seattle1 March 8, 2017 (5:47 am)
    Komo 4 reporting that a family member from the house has reported they “don’t think their mother got out ok”. 

  • Carol Kowalski March 8, 2017 (5:52 am)
    praying for everyone. the emergency lights are very bright looking

    from Southwouth

  • EJ March 8, 2017 (6:27 am)
    WSB- does the tv media listen & respond to you? They are reporting this as in Fauntleroy…  I can see it from my house in Fauntleroy & it’s definitely in Arobor Heights as you are reporting….

    hear from the news the elderly mom may have not made it out… thoughts and prayers to the family…

    • WSB March 8, 2017 (6:32 am)
      Non-local media make neighborhood mistakes all the time (more commonly describing large swaths of southwest West Seattle as White Center). I don’t know what they are saying and don’t care – we are covering this at the scene, where more importantly, SFD *has not yet confirmed* whether there is a fire victim. The search is difficult because the fire is not yet out, as we have noted above, and their spokesperson says they will likely be at the scene for hours – TR

  • Stephanie March 8, 2017 (6:34 am)
    Thanks for the info. We live just across 100th and have been wide awake from the sirens and helicopters. Really hope everyone’s ok. 

  • 41st March 8, 2017 (6:38 am)
    Heartbreaking start to the morning!  My thoughts are with the family of this home.   I know it’s not all that important,  but wanted to add that being 3 blocks away, we now have brown water coming through our pipes.  Just a word of caution for those nearby.  

    • WSB March 8, 2017 (6:44 am)
      There’s also a small power outage in the area, reported as six homes. Since they are still putting water on the flare-ups, you might have the water problem for some time.

      • WSB March 8, 2017 (6:55 am)
        And now SFD has just confirmed one person is dead. Updating the story.

