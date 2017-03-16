West Seattle, Washington

16 Thursday

50℉

UPDATE: House fire in 5600 block of Delridge Way SW

March 16, 2017 12:54 pm
|      10 COMMENTS
 |   Delridge | West Seattle fires | West Seattle news

12:54 PM: A “full response” is on the way to a possible house fire in the 5600 block of Delridge Way SW [map]. More to come.

12:59 PM: Police are being called for traffic control – avoid this area of Delridge TFN. Via scanner, fire crews report “water on the fire,” and then seconds later, it’s reported to be under control/”knocked down.”

1:09 PM: The fire is now reported to be “tapped.” No word yet on injuries; we’re waiting to hear from our crew at the scene. County records confirm the address on the fire log – 5618 Delridge Way SW, a single-family house built in 1943. And if you’re hearing a helicopter in the area, that’s TV.

1:24 PM: Our crew reports that the three people who were in the house got out OK, no injuries, but they lost one cat (possibly two) in the fire. There’s more damage in the back of the house than the front.

Some units have been dismissed but there’s still a major SFD presence in the area – Delridge is likely to be closed in the vicinity for at least another hour, we’re told – and we’re expecting to hear soon from SFD’s public-information officer at the scene.

2:10 PM: Metro says that Route 120 is back to its regular route southbound, but still rerouted NB between Brandon and Juneau.

Share This

10 Replies to "UPDATE: House fire in 5600 block of Delridge Way SW"

  • Tina March 16, 2017 (12:57 pm)
    Reply

    Just up the street  – I hope everyone is ok.  My favorite pho place is right there!

    • Natasha March 16, 2017 (1:09 pm)
      Reply

      It’s on the other side of the street Tina.

    • Jayden March 16, 2017 (1:24 pm)
      Reply

      I hope everyone is ok I know the people who live there.

      • WSB March 16, 2017 (1:29 pm)
        Reply

        We just heard from our crew at the scene, and the people all got out OK, though sadly they lost at least one of their cats.

        • Jayden March 16, 2017 (1:46 pm)
          Reply

          Thank god there ok I’m heading over there now I’m seeing if there ok, they have known me since I was a baby! thought I would go check it out.

      • Maria March 16, 2017 (2:01 pm)
        Reply

        Jayden where you at need to talk to you asap thanks

  • Wsgal March 16, 2017 (1:09 pm)
    Reply

    They have parts of delridge closed to traffic

  • Annaeileen March 16, 2017 (1:17 pm)
    Reply

    Oh no!  A very nice couple live there.  They used to wave at me as I ran by on my weekly Delridge run.  I haven’t seen them much lately but I hope they are okay and  there isn’t too much damage.  

  • Tina March 16, 2017 (1:29 pm)
    Reply

    Poor kitties.. :(

  • Maria March 16, 2017 (2:03 pm)
    Reply

    I seen the fire dept trying to revive the cat with oxygen..so sad 😢

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann