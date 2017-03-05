UPDATE: Small but ‘suspicious’ fire at Fauntleroy and Raymond

7:10 PM: A “full response” is on the way to Fauntleroy and Juneau for a possible fire in a multifamily building. Crews are starting to arrive. More to come.



(WSB photos, added 8:19 pm)

7:13 PM: Crews have traced it to a “small rubbish fire” in the alley by an under-construction townhouse project. They’re calling for the SFD investigator.

7:42 PM: Just back from the scene. The fire was in a pile of “combustible materials” under a stairwell on the alley side of the construction project. The incident commander considered it suspicious enough to call in the investigator, who arrived a few minutes ago. Police are talking to neighbors. No major damage and no injuries.

ADDED MONDAY: We followed up with SFD, whose spokesperson Alice Kim said, “Our Fire Investigation Unit members ruled the Fauntleroy/Raymond incident as undetermined, either caused by a careless disposal of smoking material or a handheld flame. SPD was notified.”